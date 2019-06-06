Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The legacy of the late Rebecca Haggerty was to ‘build people up, don’t tear down.’ Using the power of a written note with kind sentiments to elicit joy, #BuildUp is focused on changing, in a positive manner, the overall atmosphere on social media, in schools and in the community-at-large. The organization hosts monthly events and is focused on having young people spend more time on activities or gatherings that stress face-to-face connection. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Judy Detter and Zoe Haggerty of #BuildUp; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

