Compacted gravel gives a safe surface on the Trolley Trail for walking, jogging and other non-motorized recreation. The trail is open yea- round and was built and maintained by Countryside Conservancy. This portion is in Glenburn Twp. near The Church of the Epiphany. JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN PHOTOS / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Nature walkers pause on the Trolley Trail to listen to guide Marty Dowling, who pointed out plants and trees native to the region.

Have you gone for a walk lately?

The Countryside Conservancy Trolley Trail was recently enjoyed by community members for a Winter Nature Walk.

On Feb. 15, beginning at Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn, walkers were guided down a portion of the Trolley Trail, ending in Dalton. The free event was hosted by Countryside Conservancy and Church of the Epiphany.

Attendees filled mugs with hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and enjoyed s’mores donated by Gertrude Hawk as they warmed themselves by an outdoor fire pit before walking together in the fresh air and sunshine.

Pinecone bird feeders were made to carry and hang on trees bordering the trail.

Marty Dowling led the group walk with a discussion on plants and trees that could be identified along the non-motorized recreational path. Dowling also shared interesting facts about the Northern Electric Trolley Company.

The Trolley Trail opened in 2014, a long-time dream of the Peck family of Waverly Township. James K. and Roz Peck were the principle founders of Countryside Conservancy, formed in 1994.

The non-profit land trust is a private entity that serves Lackawanna, Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties. Countryside Conservancy is dedicated to protecting lands and waters around the Tunkhannock Creek Watershed.

According to its website, “To date, the Conservancy has permanently protected nearly 1,500 acres of lands and waters in northeast Pennsylvania. Some lands have been protected through a private agreement with landowners, others through acquisition and ownership by the Conservancy. Lands owned by the Conservancy are open for public education and recreation.”

Along with portions of land from the Peck family, other land donors, easements and land purchases, Countryside Conservancy opened an almost three-mile trail from Clarks Summit to Dalton in 2014. A second segment of the trail opened in 2017 from LaPlume to Factoryville. The Conservancy hopes to one day have a completed trail, about 14 miles long, connecting Clarks Summit to Lake Winola.

“It involves a lot of transactions, things behind the scenes and legal work to make it all happen. It’s a long process.” said Bill Kern, executive director of the Countryside Conservancy.

The Clarks Summit to Dalton stretch of the Trolley Trail, known as “phase one,” had 13 different land-owning entities that had to be brought together. The process took more than 10 years to complete before the 2.7-mile trail could be open to the public. In 2017, the second segment of the trolley trail opened. It is 1.7 miles long and is primarily on the campus of Keystone College in LaPlume stretching into the borough of Factoryville.

Kern said phase three of the Trolley Trail is set to open this summer.

“This latest segment is .7 miles long,” he said. “That doesn’t seem like a lot, but it’s a lot to us. It took a lot of earth-moving. It was a complicated one.”

By using grants and donated funds and services, Countryside Conservancy is able to complete clearing, grubbing, excavating and base-laying portions of the Trolley Trail. Crushed gravel is compacted to create a safe and easy path for public use. Additional funding addresses drainage issues, safety signage, wooden fencing and crosswalk features. Kern explained a lot goes into getting a trail up and running.

“We planned the winter nature walk to raise awareness,” he said. “We want people to get out and enjoy the trail in all seasons. Despite us having worked on this for more than a decade, we find that it’s still new to many people. Getting out there and showing the trail to others is a way to raise awareness. We have good signage along the trail so that people can learn who built it, the purpose behind it and who maintains it. As a nonprofit, we appreciate the community’s support and donations.”

Countryside Conservancy is unique in that land preservation efforts are coupled with dedication to having opportunities for public access. Educating the public and providing safe and beautiful recreation is a key component of its conservation projects.

The Trolley Trail is used by the public year-round for walking, running, cycling, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Dogs on a leash, strollers and bikes are welcome. The trail is wheelchair accessible.

Putting one foot in front of the other, Countryside Conservancy continues to move forward in its goal to have a recreational trail from Clarks Summit to Lake Winola and preserve land and natural resources in our region.

“Helping to spread the word and create awareness is a great way to help support conservancy efforts,” said Kern. “Communication is welcome from those who might own parcels of the Trolley ROW and are willing to talk about options for advancing the Trolley Trail in the future.”

For more information on conservation efforts, trail maps and upcoming events, visit bit.ly/37XWu09.

Julie Jeffery Manwarren is a freelance writer and photographer who enjoys reading, writing and historical research. She has called the Abingtons home for more than two decades and resides here with her husband Phil and their two children. Reach her at jmanwarren@gmail.com.