LA PLUME — The land trust accreditation program recognizes land conservation organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. Countryside Conservancy announced it is applying for renewal of accreditation, and that public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how Countryside Conservancy complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visitlandtrustaccreditation.org or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866.

Comments on Countryside Conservancy’s application are due by Tuesday, Oct. 30.