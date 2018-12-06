Article Tools Font size – + Share This



NEWTON TWP. — Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, invites community members to a Quiet Church service on Dec. 13, at 7 p.m.

Quiet Church provides sanctuary from an always-on, hyper-connected, extrovert-focused, and entertainment-driven world. It focuses on quiet contemplation, reflection, prayer and listening to God.

The service is open to all adults in the community and differs substantially from a traditional church service. No preaching. No singing. No offering. No hymns. No awkward meet-and-greet. No cell phones. No live music. Just simply come as you are and experience the mystery of God in quiet.

If you are new to church, Bibles are available, and an optional sheet of Scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts are provided.

The sanctuary will be open from 7-8 p.m. for the service, and you may stay for the full hour or just a portion.