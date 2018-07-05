Countryside Community Church held its annual fishing derby Saturday, June 23 at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond.

The church will host its annual Vacation Bible School (VBS) for children age 3 through sixth grade Monday through Friday, July 9-13 from 5:30-8 p.m.

This year’s VBS theme is “Shipwrecked…Rescued By Jesus.” A light supper will be served at the start of each evening, followed by classroom instruction, crafts, music, games and more.

To register, contact the church office at 570-587-3206 or KenM14064@comcast.net.

PHOTOS BY EMMA BLACK / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER