Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ZUCKERMAN

CLARKS SUMMIT — A new counseling and psychotherapy practice by Cortney Zuckerman, LCSW recently opened in the borough, announced the University of Scranton Small Business Development Center.

“I was given the opportunity to work with different organizations and to serve a variety of populations,” said Zuckerman in a news release. “It was during this time that I began to think about my long-term goals and how I could remove roadblocks that prevent individuals from seeking help. These experiences contributed to my decision to open my own practice so that I can continue to work with multiple populations within the mental health field in Northeast Pennsylvania.”

In deciding where to locate her practice, Zuckerman said, “I chose Clarks Summit because of its small-town feel and centralized location in Lackawanna County. It is truly a wonderful area and is in close proximity to more populated areas such as Scranton and Dickson City. Practicing in Clarks Summit also allows me to service some of the more rural areas in Wyoming and Susquehanna counties in addition to the population within Lackawanna County.”

The practice is at 421 S. State St.