CLARKS SUMMIT — Kyle Beavers from Ten Mile Mushrooms will present a cooking and information class on mushrooms on Sunday, July 21 at 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

Registration is required and can be made online at gatheringplacecs.org or by calling 570-881-7612. The cost is $30.

Beavers will begin the class with a cooking demonstration of lions mane crab cakes, followed by an information session of cultivation techniques and low-tech farming practices.

He will narrate a walk through of the mushroom process from a single cell to a full mushroom.

Beavers’ mushroom farm is located in Bloomsburg.

This seminar will include information on bioremediation, everyday uses of fungi and other interesting fungal nodes. Beavers came upon his interest in mushrooms accidentally.

“We looked for different methods of cultivating fruits and vegetables when fresh produce is scarce,” he said in a news release. “Along the way, we fell passionately in love with the beauty and fungi of mycology.”