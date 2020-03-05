Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Gathering Place for Community, Arts and Education, 304 South State St. Clarks Summit, will host Dr. Giovanni Ramos, Chrissy Jordan, RN, and other representatives from AseraCare for a series of four presentations “Conversation before the Crisis,” how to prepare as you or your family members age. The series will cover a range of topics from when hospice is needed, how to prepare for legal issues, caregiving issues and dealing with grief.

The first session is Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. and will address “When is Hospice Needed, Hospice Services and the Hospice Medicare Benefit.” These presentations are designed to prepare you in advance for health and aging needs and guide you through difficult times.

There is no charge for attendance. To register and for more information about the programs, go to GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352. The presentation will take place on the first floor.