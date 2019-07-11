Some chose to sit and relax, while others got up to dance during the July 3 concert with The Fab Three, a Beatles preservation band, under the Lakeside Pavilion at Hillside Park. The event was the second in the Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series. The free concerts are held weekly, 6-8 p.m., through Aug. 28. The John Stevens Polka Band took the stage on July 10 and up next is the Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy on July 17.