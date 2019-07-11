ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOS
Up next
The Lakeside Wednesday Concerts will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. Admission is free; donations of canned goods are accepted for the local food pantry. The remaining lineup is as follows:
July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy
July 24: FullCircle
July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra
Aug. 7: East Coast Trio
Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet
Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees
Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake