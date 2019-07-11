Article Tools

Some chose to sit and relax, while others got up to dance during the July 3 concert with The Fab Three, a Beatles preservation band, under the Lakeside Pavilion at Hillside Park. The event was the second in the Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series. The free concerts are held weekly, 6-8 p.m., through Aug. 28. The John Stevens Polka Band took the stage on July 10 and up next is the Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy on July 17.

Lawn chairs overflow from the pavilion at Hillside Park during the Fab Three concert Wednesday, July 3.

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOS

Up next

The Lakeside Wednesday Concerts will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Hillside Park. Admission is free; donations of canned goods are accepted for the local food pantry. The remaining lineup is as follows:

July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy

July 24: FullCircle

July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra

Aug. 7: East Coast Trio

Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet

Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees

Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake