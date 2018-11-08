Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO SUBMITTED BY FPCCS The adult choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The second concert in the 2018-2019 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series will be held Sunday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (FPCCS), 300 School Street.

It will feature all the musical ensembles at the church along with vocal and instrumental soloists. In honor of Veterans’ Day, the FPC Adult Choir will perform ‘Song for the Unsung Hero’ and a variety of other selections under the direction of Frank Jones, director of music at the church.

Jones is an elementary music teacher in the Dallas School District, and director of children’s and youth programs for the Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania.

Other participants in the concert include the bell choir, directed by Richard Cochrane, and the children’s and youth choirs, led by Kay Ten Eyck, who is church organist and accompanist for the choirs.

A chamber ensemble featuring flutist Catherine Huhn will perform movements from Purcell’s “Abdelazer Suite.” Trumpeter Jeff Leas and tenor Frank Jones will be among the featured soloists for the afternoon.

Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be collected. The concert series receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts and Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information, please call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.