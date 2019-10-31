Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO At Northeast Title & Tag’s ribbon cutting in Wysox: John Roy Thompson, founder; Maria Thompson-Carter, CEO; Joseph T. Grasso, vice president; Catherine Ohara, vice president; Michael Aten chief technology officer; Ryan Buchanan, junior consultant/marketing manager; and Jen Greiger, Wysox office supervisor, with board members from the Central Bradford Chamber of Commerce, Chris Natalie from FNCB Bank, and State Representative Tina Pickett.

WYSOX — Northeast Title & Tag, Inc. (NETT) has two big reasons to celebrate. The company, which started on State Street in Clarks Summit in 1970, held the grand opening of its 12th office in Bradford County Friday, Oct. 11, and it is entering its 50th year of business.

The day of the grand opening was filled with excitement and a feeling of accomplishment, for the several-month project was finally completed.

“Our Family Behind Yours…” is the mission of Northeast Title & Tag, Inc., which intends to live that mission by supporting the local communities that surround its business.

Northeast Title & Tag, Inc has 12 locations throughout seven counties and is the largest, privately-owned title and tag agency in Pennsylvania.

As a PennDOT Authorized Service Center, NETT offers insurance, motor vehicle registration, motor vehicle renewals, driver’s license services, boat, ATV services, Apportioned (IRP) registration services, 24/7 Mobile Notary, Fedex, UPS, DHL and USPS shipping services.

Northeast Title & Tag, Inc has partnered with Thompson Northeast Insurance, LLC, DOT Compliance Services, LLC and Northeast Pack & Send in order to provide each customer complete one-stop-shop convenience.

This upcoming year marks the 50th Anniversary for the company. Its leaders are grateful to have had the opportunity to serve each community and look forward to serving for another 50 years.

“We are so happy and grateful for the opportunity to expand operations to Bradford County and thank all of our customers for supporting us for 50 years,” said Maria Thompson-Carter, CEO, in a news release. “I would like to also personally thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication because without their help we would not have been able to achieve this magnificent milestone.”

To learn more about NETT, visit netitle.org or call 570-895-1000.