Preparing to oversee the development of the garden, from left: Emily Rancier, Gwen Harleman, Mayor Herman Johnson, Nancy Petlaver, Councilman Patrick Williams and Council President Gerrie Carey. Officer Kevin Yetkowskas stops by to help with the planting, along with gardeners Michael Hungarter, left, and Shaun Lambert.

There’s a new garden in town.

Workers from the Keystone College Environmental Education Institute (KCEEI) and members of Verve Vertu Art Studio and The Gathering Place assembled at the pocket park on Depot Street in Clarks Summit to prepare a vegetable garden.

The garden is a cooperative venture led by Nancy Petlaver, from KCEEI, who organized the delivery of the materials and supervised the installation.

Shaun Lambert, Michael Hungarter, Selena Waters and Gwen Harleman from Verve Vertu, Joe Elias from KCEEI, Joe Waters, Sue Wittman and Emily Rancier from The Gathering Place created the wooden frame for the garden, grabbed the shovels and wheelbarrow, and filled the frame with dirt. They planted tomatoes, sage, basil, thyme, lettuce, peppers, broccoli, chard, radishes and celery.

Clarks Summit Police Officer Kevin Yetkowskas stopped and planted a few plants with the gardeners.

The garden will be named the Patty Lawler Vegetable Garden to honor the former mayor of Clarks Summit and current mayor of Clarks Green.

Craft and Chat, a group that meets at The Gathering Place, and members of Verve Vertu, a group that has plans to locate a satellite studio at The Gathering Place, will maintain the garden, which was made possible by a grant from the Scranton Area Foundation.

The community is invited to stop in at the Pocket Park and watch the garden’s progress.

For more information, contact gatheringplacecs@gmail.com.