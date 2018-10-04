Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CLARKS SUMMIT — The following classes and events will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.

PowerPoint -

Beyond the Basics

Lisa Imbrioco will review basics of PowerPoint then work on inserting new slides, selecting designs, picking backgrounds, applying animation and transitions. Three Mondays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29 at 6 p.m. Cost: $25.

Risotto!

Chef Paula Lamberton will instruct in preparing classic Northern Italian Risotto, two vegetable risottos and one seafood. Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $35.

Crochet an Oversized Chunky Scarf

Learn the basics of crochet with Kristina Laurito and create an extra bulky large scarf. Three Tuesdays, Oct. 16, 23 and 30 at 7 p.m. Cost: $25 plus $8 supply fee.

One of a Kind Polymer Clay Necklace

Necklace

Choose one of three designs using polymer clay, rubber stamps and mica-metallic glaze technique. Ellen Beechko will teach molding curing, firing and painting. Two Thursdays, Oct. 18 and 25 at 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20 plus $30 supply fee.

Ethics of Genetic Engineering

Hal Baillie, Ph.D. will discuss genetic engineering, an “obvious good choice” to help genetically based diseases, but what is good and what is bad with other possibilities of genetic engineering? Wednesday, Oct. 17 at noon. Cost:$5.

Inkle

Loom Weaving

Linda Message will teach how to set up inkle loom, make string heddles, read inkle loom drafts, warp the loom and weave. Friday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $60 plus $10 supply fee.

Natural

Approaches to

Pain Management

Learn about non-pharmaceutical remedies to manage pain, including herbal medicine, supplements, acupuncture, chiropractic, massage and other non- invasive methods with Dr. Maria Wansacz. Two Wednesdays, Oct. 10 and Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Cost: $15.

Tackling

the Blank Page

Area author Anne Stopper will lend her writing talents to classes on four Wednesdays, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of creative non-fiction and fiction writing. Cost: $45.