JUNE 28 Youth Group Fundraiser: Countryside Community Youth will hold a fundraiser at Sweet Frog, 1152 Commerce Blvd. Dickson City Thursday, June 28 5-9 p.m. No coupons needed. Sweet Frog will give back 50 percent of all sales to the group.

JUNE 29 Cook out:

Abington Memorial VFW Post No. 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host a member appreciation cook out on Friday, June 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

JUNE 30

Strawberry festival: The fourth annual Strawberry 5K Run and Festival will take place Saturday, June 30, on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 5K race, organized by the National Running Center, which will begin at 9 a.m. Immediately following that race, the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Following the two races, families can enjoy strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and other treats offered by The Gathering Place and local vendors. Kids can take part in Festival games from 9-11:30 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2k94LYw or call Ashley at the National Running Center at 570-586-1620. For general information, visit GatheringPlace CS.org and for vendor info, call Anne at 570-881-7612.

JULY 3

Fireworks: The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will hold its annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 3, at the Abington Heights Middle School in Clarks Summit (raindate July 4). There will be food and amusement vendors, open for business at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Visit the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Facebook page for updates.

JULY 5:

Phil Stacey concert: Clarks Green Assembly of God is hosting a free concert with American Idol finalist Phil Stacey Thursday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at the church, 204 South Abington Road. Hear his story of faith as he persevered while serving in the Navy, birth of his child, and more to compete. More info: call the church office 570-586-8286.

JULY 9-13 Vacation Bible School

Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit will host its annual vacation Bible School Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13 5:30-8 p.m. each night. Open to age 3 through sixth grade. Light supper will be served at 5:30 and followed by classroom instruction, crafts, music and games. This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked...Rescued by Jesus.” To register call 570-597-3206 or email kenm14064@comcast.net.

JULY 10

Casino trip: The Abington Senior Center is going on a trip to the Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg on Tuesday, July 10. Cost is $40; you will get a $35 rebate and a $5 food voucher. Call the center at 570-586-8996 for more information.

JULY 10 & 12

PowerPoint class: Introduction to Power Point, a class in navigating and creating slideshow presentations, will be offered Tuesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 12, from 6-7:30 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Middle school and high school students and adults welcome. Register: email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or call 570-881-7612. Cost: $20.

JULY 10-12 Summer camp:

DiscoverE Camp: Hide-N-Seekers, ages 4-6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. each day. Theme: Our Furry Friends. This camp is for kids who love the outdoors. Each day children will take part in outdoor exploration, activities, games and hikes that will teach them how to be good caretakers of the earth. Certificates and badges are awarded at the end of the program. There is a $20 fee per child to participate. Call 570-945-7110 to register.

JULY 11

Safety program: A program on Safety First: Home and Fire Safety Review will be presented by Bob Bass of the Clarks Summit Fire Department Wednesday, July 11, at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Admission is free. To register send an email to

GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or call 570-881-7612.

JULY 14

Electronic Recycling: South Abington Township’s Electronic Recycling Event will take place Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the township building on shady lane road. Drive through upper parking lot. Must show ID to prove residency. All items must be intact and power cords taped to the side. No appliances, microwaves or furniture.

Golf tourney:

The Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Touranment will be held Saturday, July 14 at Stone Hedge Golf Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $90/golfer; must have team of four. Preregistration open through July 7 includes $10 off/golfer. $20/team optional skins game at tournament. Benefits maintenance and operation of the Newton Recreation Center. To register or for info, call 570-586-7808 or email

newtonreccenter@gmail.

JULY 16-19 Vacation Bible School:

The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will have vacation Bible school July 16-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. Age 2- completion of sixth grade. All participants must be toilet trained. Snacks will be provided. For more information or to register visit clarkssummitumc.com.

JULY 17-19 Summer camp:

DiscoverE Camp: Outdoor Explorers, ages 7-9. Theme: Amphibian Adventures, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. This camp is for kids who love the outdoors. Each day children will take part in outdoor exploration, activities, games and hikes that will teach them how to be good caretakers of the earth. Certificates and badges are awarded at the end of the program. There is a $20 fee per child to participate. Call 570-945-7110 to register. JULY 21 Chicken Barbecue:

Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will hold its annual chicken barbecue on July 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out eat in or take out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. For tickets or more information call the church 570-587-2571.

JULY 24-29 Summer camp:

DiscoverE Camp: Penn’s Adventurers, ages 10-12. Theme: It’s Easy Being Green, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. This camp is for kids who love the outdoors. Each day children will take part in outdoor exploration, activities, games and hikes that will teach them how to be good caretakers of the earth. Certificates and badges are awarded at the end of the program. There is a $20 fee per child to participate. Call 570-945-7110 to register.

AUGUST 4 Flea Market:



Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will hold a flea market on Saturday, August 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor space is still available for $25 inside or $20 outside. Event parking is $2. For more information call 570-587-2571.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its summer hours, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 18. They are: weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Free yoga class: Mission Yoga is taking its Free Community class to South Abington park this summer. Classes will be held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on July 28 and August 25. The Free community yoga class will be open level for one hour. There will be a free kids yoga class for ages 5-10 at the same time. Bring a mat if you have one. If it rains, the class will move into Mission Yoga’s new location across from the park. For more information, visit mission-yoga.com.

Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.