JUNE 22

Dramatic reading: Bob Hughes will give a free dramatic reading of Frederick Douglass’ “From Slavery to Master” Friday, June 22 at Hillside Park under the pavilion at 7 p.m. It is sponsored by the Abington Community Library and intended for adults.JUNE 23 Fishing Derby: Countryside Community Church Annual Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond 1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit. The event will be held rain or shine and will include prize drawings, face painting, archery, hot dogs and beverages, and a trophy for the child who catches the largest fish. There will also be horse back rides. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

JUNE 24

All Day Bingo: The Factoryville Fire Company Auxiliary is sponsoring All Day Bingdo on Sunday, June 24. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Includes 18 faces, regular games and specials, dinner, beverages and snacks. Basket raffles and other special to purchase. Call 570-945-7699 or 570-942-4574 to save a spot, leave a message. Walk-ins welcome.

Spring concert: The Crystal Band of Scranton will perform its spring concert Sunday, June 24 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Abington in Waverly Township.JUNE 28

Youth Group Fundraiser: Countryside Community Youth will hold a fundraiser at Sweet Frog, 1152 Commerce Blvd. Dickson City Thursday, June 28, 5-9 p.m. No coupons needed. Sweet Frog will give back 50 percent of all sales to the group.

JUNE 30

Strawberry festival: The fourth annual Strawberry 5K Run and Festival will take place Saturday, June 30, on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 5K race, organized by the National Running Center, which will begin at 9 a.m. Immediately following that race, the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Following the two races, families can enjoy strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and other treats offered by The Gathering Place and local vendors. Kids can take part in Festival games from 9-11:30 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2k94LYw or call Ashley at the National Running Center at 570-586-1620. For general information, visit GatheringPlace CS.org and for vendor info, call Anne at 570-881-7612.

JULY 3

Fireworks: The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will hold its annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 3, at the Abington Heights Middle School in Clarks Summit (raindate July 4). There will be food and amusement vendors, open for business at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Visit the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Facebook page for updates.

JULY 10

Casino trip: The Abington Senior Center is going on a trip to the Hollywood Casino in Harrisburg on Tuesday, July 10. Cost is $40; you will get a $35 rebate and a $5 food voucher. Call the center at 570-586-8996 for more information.

JULY 13 Active shooter seminar: An active shooter community training event will be held July 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Learn what to do when an active shooter threatens. Presented by the Pennsylvania State Police. Seating is limited to 200 people.

JULY 14 Electronic Recycling: South Abington Township’s Electronic Recycling Event will take place Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the township building on Shady Lane Road. Drive through upper parking lot. Must show ID to prove residency. All items must be intact and power cords taped to the side. No appliances, microwaves or furniture.Golf tourney: The Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Touranment will be held Saturday, July 14 at Stone Hedge Golf Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $90/golfer; must have team of four. Preregistration open through July 7 includes $10 off/golfer. $20/team optional skins game at tournament. Benefits maintenance and operation of the Newton Recreation Center. To register or for info, call 570-586-7808 or email newtonreccenter@gmail.com.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its summer hours, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 18. They are: weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Free yoga class: Mission Yoga is taking its free Community class to South Abington park this summer. Classes will be held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on June 23, July 28 and August 25. The Free community yoga class will be open level for one hour. There will be a free kids yoga class for ages 5-10 at the same time. Bring a mat if you have one. If it rains, the class will move into Mission Yoga’s new location across from the park. For more information, visit mission-yoga.com.

Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.