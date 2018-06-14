Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JUNE 17

Chicken barbecue: Waverly Masonic Lodge No. 301 will hold its annual chicken barbecue Saturday, June 16 from noon until sold out, at the Lodge building, 118 N. Abington Rd., Clarks Green. Tickets are $11. Eat under the tent or take out. There will also be a bake sale.

JUNE 17

Songwriters’ Roundtable: The Songwriters’ Roundtable for aspiring and accomplished songwriters to find practical ideas, encouragement and the opportunity to make connections with like-minded people will be held on Sunday, June 17, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa.Visit gatheringplacecs@gmail.com for questions.

JUNE 18

Golf tournament: The Lackawanna Blind Association will host the 32nd annual William J. Jordon, M.D., Memorial Swing for Sight Golf Tournament on Monday, June 18, at Glen Oak Country Club in Clarks Summit. For more information and reservations call 570-342-7613.

JUNE 18-22

Vacation Bible School: Dalton United Methodist Church is hosting a vacation bible school for children ages 5 and up. VBS will run June 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information call 570-591-8259.

JUNE 23

Fishing Derby: Countryside Community Church Annual Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, June 23rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, at the Abington Heights Middle School Pond (1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd. / Clarks Summit). The event will be held rain or shine and will include prize drawings, face painting, archery, hot dogs and beverages, and a trophy for the child who catches the largest fish. There will also be horse back rides. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. For more information, email countrysideoffice@yahoo.com or call 570-587-3206.

JUNE 24

All Day Bingo: The Factoryville Fire Company Auxiliary is sponsoring All Day Bingdo on Sunday June 24, 2018. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and games begin at 12:30 p.m. Includes 18 faces, regular games and specials, dinner, beverages and snacks. Basket raffles and other special to purchase. Call 570-945-7699 or 570-942-4574 to save a spot, leave a message. Walk-ins welcome.

JUNE 28

Youth Group Fundraiser: Countryside Community Youth will hold a fundraiser at Sweet Frog, 1152 Commerce Blvd. Dickson City Thursday, June 28 5-9 p.m. No coupons needed. Sweet Frog will give back 50 percent of all sales to the group.

JUNE 30

Strawberry festival: The fourth annual Strawberry 5K Run and Festival will take place Saturday, June 30, on Spring and Davis streets in Clarks Summit. Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in the 5K race, organized by the National Running Center, which will begin at 9 a.m. Immediately following that race, the Kids’ Fun Run will begin. Following the two races, families can enjoy strawberry shortcake, strawberry lemonade and other treats offered by The Gathering Place and local vendors. Kids can take part in Festival games from 9-11:30 a.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2k94LYw or call Ashley at the National Running Center at 570-586-1620. For general information, visit GatheringPlace CS.org and for vendor info, call Anne at 570-881-7612.

JULY 3

Fireworks: The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will hold its annual fireworks show on Tuesday, July 3, at the Abington Heights Middle School in Clarks Summit (raindate July 4). There will be food and amusement vendors, open for business at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at dusk. Cost: $5 per vehicle. Visit the Rotary Club of the Abingtons Facebook page for updates.

JULY 14

Golf tourney: The Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Touranment will be held Saturday, July 14 at Stone Hedge Golf Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $90/golfer; must have team of 4. Preregistration open through July 7 includes $10 off/golfer. $20/team optional skins game at tournament. Benefits maintenance and operation of the Newton Recreation Center. To register or for info, call 570-586-7808 or email newtonreccenter@gmail.com.

ONGOING

Electronic Recycling: South Abington Township’s Electronic Recycling Event will take place Saturdays, June 16 and July 14, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the township building on shady lane road. Drive through upper parking lot. Must show ID to prove residency. All item must be intact and power cords taped to the side. No appliances, microwaves or furniture.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month (next session: June 20), alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and other state-related matters. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.