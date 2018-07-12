Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

JULY 9-13

Countryside Vacation Bible School: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit will host its annual VBS Monday, July 9 through Friday, July 13 5:30-8 p.m. each night. Open to age 3 through sixth grade. Light supper will be served at 5:30 and followed by classroom instruction, crafts, music and games. This year’s theme is “Shipwrecked...Rescued by Jesus.” To register call 570-597-3206 or email kenm14064@comcast.net.

JULY 12

PowerPoint class: Introduction to Power Point, a class in navigating and creating slideshow presentations, will be offered Thursday, July 12, from 6 to 7:30 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Adults, middle school and high school students welcome. Register: email GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or call 570-881-7612. Cost: $20.

JULY 13-14

Free Clothing Huddle: Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waverly Community Church. All are welcome to come to the church ministry center (back entrance) to pick out donated clothes and fill out a card for a chance to a gift card.

JULY 14

South Abington electronics recycling: South Abington Township’s Electronic Recycling Event will take place Saturday, July 14, 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the township building on shady lane road. Drive through upper parking lot. Must show ID to prove residency. All item must be intact and power cords taped to the side. No appliances, microwaves

or furniture.

Golf tourney:

The Newton Recreation Center Annual Golf Touranment will be held Saturday, July 14 at Stone Hedge Golf Club with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $90/golfer; must have team of 4. Preregistration open through July 7 includes $10 off/golfer. $20/team optional skins game at tournament. Benefits maintenance and operation of the Newton Recreation Center. To register or for info, call 570-586-7808 or email

newtonreccenter@gmail.com.

JULY 15

Breakfast buffet:

The Clarks Summit Fire Company will host its All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet Sunday, July 15, 8 a.m. to noon at the fire station, 321 Bedford Street, Clarks Summit.

Cost: $9; $6 for children.

JULY 16-18 CGAG VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL: It’s Beach Party VBS at Clarks Green Assembly of God. Monday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 18, 6-8:30 p.m. For grades K-6. Kick-off event is a Family Fun Day Extravaganza, Sunday, July 15 from 2-5 p.m. with bounce houses, games, food, Murry’s Coffee Shack and more. Wednesday evening will close with a parents and guardians session led by Pastor Dan Miller. At the end of the session, one of the adults attending will receive an iPad 4 Mini. To register: visit CGAssembly.com or call 570-586-8286.

JULY 16-19 CSUMC Vacation Bible School:

The Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will have vacation Bible school July 16-19, 5:45-8:15 p.m. Age 2- completion of sixth grade. All participants must be toilet trained. Snacks will be provided. For more information or to register visit

clarkssummitumc.com.

JULY 16-30

Playbuilding and Acting For Kids: Playbuilding and Acting For Kids will be held July 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and July 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place. For ages 6-13. Michaela Moore will give instruction in theater arts, play building and acting and students will create and perform an original play. The presentation will be held July 30 at 6 p.m. Cost $95. To register call 570-233-3622.



JULY 16-25

Playbuilding and Acting for Special Actors: Classes will be held July 16, 18, 23 and 25, 5:30-7 p.m. and July 21, 3:30-5 p.m. Special needs actors will work toward performing an original play of their own making that will be performed at the Inclusion Festival Saturday, July 28. Instructor is Michaela Moore. Cost: $95. To register call 570-233-3622.

JULY 17

Opera class:

A Learn to Enjoy Opera class will be offered Tuesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Abby Calin Zieger will use her musical talents and knowledge of opera to teach about its traditions. Cost: $15. To register: email

GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or call 570-881-7612.

JULY 17-19

Summer camp: DiscoverE Camp: Outdoor Explorers, ages 7-9. Theme: Amphibian Adventures, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. This camp is for kids who love the outdoors. Each day children will take part in outdoor exploration, activities, games and hikes that will teach them how to be good caretakers of the earth. Certificates and badges are awarded at the end of the program. There is a $20 fee per child to participate. Call 570-945-7110 to register.

JULY 19 & 24

Desktop Publishing class:

Introduction to Desktop Publishing will be offered Thursday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Participants will learn how to use many features of computers, including creating brochures, calendars, greeting cards and more. Cost: $20. To register: email

GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com or call 570-881-7612.

JULY 20 Waverly Township Comm Square Fair: Friday, July 20, 5:30-8 p.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. Features ticketed carnival games, a picnic dinner and music by The Molly Pitcher Path Band. For info: 570-586-8191.JULY 21 Chicken barbecue: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will hold its annual chicken barbecue on July 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. For tickets or more information call the church 570-587-2571.

JULY 24-29

Summer camp: DiscoverE Camp: Penn’s Adventurers, ages 10-12. Theme: It’s Easy Being Green, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. There is a $20 fee per child to participate. Call 570-945-7110 to register.

JULY 27 & 28

American Red Cross blood drives: Friday, July 27, 1-6 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit and Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. To schedule an appointment: use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

AUGUST 4 Flea market: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will hold a flea market on Saturday, August 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor space is still available for $25 inside or $20 outside. Event parking is $2. For more information call 570-587-2571.

AUGUST 13-17

Children’s summer art camp: “Portraits”: with Marylou Chibirka, Monday through Friday, August 13-17, 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Scout Room at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. For info: 570-586-8191.

AUGUST 17

Cocktails For the Courts: Friday, August 17, 6-8 p.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. Includes food, drinks and music by Rich Jenkins.Tickets: $35; purchase online, at the Comm office or at the door. For info: 570-586-8191.

Cars & Coffee: Sundays, August 19 and September 16, 9-11 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. No registration necessary. For info: 570-586-8191.

Community Remembrance Flag Ceremony: Tuesday, September 11, 9 a.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. For info: 570-586-8191.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its summer hours, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 18. They are: weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Free yoga class: Mission Yoga is taking its Free Community class to South Abington park this summer. Classes will be held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on July 28 and August 25. The Free community yoga class will be open level for one hour. There will be a free kids yoga class for ages 5-10 at the same time. Bring a mat if you have one. If it rains, the class will move into Mission Yoga’s new location across from the park. For more information, visit mission-yoga.com.

Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.