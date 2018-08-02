Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

AUG. 4 Flea market: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, South Abington Township, will hold a flea market on Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendor space is still available for $25 inside or $20 outside. Event parking is $2. For more information call 570-587-2571.

AUG. 6-10 CGUMC VBS: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, will hold its vacation Bible school Aug. 6-10, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The theme for this year’s adventure is “Soaring to New Heights with God” and it will include stories, crafts, snacks, music and more. All children 3 years of age through fifth grade are welcome to join.

AUG. 8

American Red Cross blood drive: Aug. 8, 1-6 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Hall, 109 S. Turnpike Road. For appointments/info: download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

AUG. 11 Christy Mathewson Day: Saturday, Aug. 11 at Keystone College and in downtown Factoryville. For info and a full schedule: visit bit.ly/2M3jBfv.

AUG. 13-17

Children’s summer art camp: “Portraits” with Marylou Chibirka, Monday through Friday, Aug. 13-17, 9:30 a.m. to noon in the Scout Room at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. For info: 570-586-8191.

AUG. 14

Book club: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be held Tuesday, Aug. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The book selection for the month is Tarquin Hall’s “The Case of the Deadly Butter Chicken,” a Vish Puri mystery. The author for September is Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg.

AUG. 17

Cocktails For the Courts: Friday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. Includes food, drinks and music by Rich Jenkins. Tickets: $35; purchase online, at the Comm office or at the door. For info: 570-586-8191.

AUG. 18

UNC dinner fundraiser: United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania (UNC) will host the fourth annual Farm to Fork dinner Saturday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. at Stone Meadow Gardens in Clarks Summit. The farm fresh gourmet meal will be catered by State Street Grill, using fresh food from local farmers who participate in UNC’s South Side Farmers Market. Proceeds will support UNC’s Community Health Department, which helps low-income, at-risk people receive access to and navigate health care. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by contacting Jill Eidenberg at 570-346-0759, ext. 114 or online at uncnepa.org/farmtofork.

AUG. 19 & SEPT. 16

Cars & Coffee: Sundays, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, 9-11 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. No registration necessary. For info: 570-586-8191.

SEPT. 11

Community Remembrance Flag Ceremony: Tuesday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. For info: 570-586-8191.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its summer hours, which will run through Tuesday, Sept. 18. They are: weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Free yoga class: Mission Yoga is taking its Free Community class to South Abington park this summer. Classes will be held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on July 28 and Aug. 25. The Free community yoga class will be open level for one hour. There will be a free kids yoga class for ages 5-10 at the same time. Bring a mat if you have one. If it rains, the class will move into Mission Yoga’s new location across from the park. For more information, visit mission-yoga.com.

Abington Farmers Market: Runs every Saturday through Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Rainbow Market site on Routes 6 & 11.

Hillside Park Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.