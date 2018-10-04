Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

OCT. 4

Clarks Green UMC rummage sale: The United Methodist Women (UMW) of the Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, will hold a fall rummage sale Thursday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to noon. Proceeds will help fund UMW’s mission projects.

Delta Medix Series - Whole Breast Ultrasound: Thursday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix and presented by Dr. Kristine Kelley.

OCT. 4 & 11 Boho Bracelets: Channel your artistic vibe with artist Kristie Miller McMahon to create a one-of-a kind wire and bead bracelet. The class will be held two Thursdays, Oct. 4 and 11 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $40, plus $12 supply fee. Info: GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 5 & 6

Dalton UMC rummage sale: The Dalton United Methodist Church will hold its fall rummage sale Friday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to noon, at the church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. Drop-offs will be accepted 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 and Wednesday, Oct. 3 (seasonal items welcomed; no shoes, electronics, TV’s or large appliances). For more info, call 570-563-1280 or 570-563-1619.

OCT. 6 The Friends of the Abington Community Library Fall Book Sale: Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. The area’s largest book sale, with nearly 10,000 items, is free and open to the public. Prices on books, CDs and DVDs for all ages range from 25 cents to $2. A preview sale will be held on Friday evening, same location, from 5 to 8 p.m. for Friends members; annual memberships can be obtained that night for individuals at $10 and family at $15. All proceeds from the sale benefit the library to purchase items and underwrite events outside the library’s budget.Tasting by the Book: Saturday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. This event highlights local community cooks. Attendees will be able to sample various bites while listening to live music provided by Mike Waskovich and sipping Maiolatesi wine. Tickets are $20, which includes entrance, two complimentary alcoholic drinks, and bites at each community cook station.

OCT. 7 Appetizers: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join home cook Alex Khalife Sands as she demonstrates various small bites and wine pairing. Great for tapas night or cocktail party. Cost: $35. Info: GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 11

Delta Medix Series - Changes in Breast Care Management: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix and presented by Dr. Kristine Kelley.

OCT. 13

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. The cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

CCC rummage sale: Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. A half-price sale will be held Saturday, Oct 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods & lunch available. More info: 570-587-3206.

Country Christmas Fair: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will sponsor its Third Annual Audrey Thomas Memorial Country Christmas Fair Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This craft fair will have more than 40 vendors and will also feature a cookie booth, home-baked goods, breakfast and lunch. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More info: visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

OCT. 14 “Embattled Freedom” speech: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St. Waverly native, journalist and author Jim Remson will tell the story of former slaves’ search for freedom and a new life in the area. Refreshments to follow.

OCT. 18

Delta Medix Series- The Foundation for Cancer Care: Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix and presented by Margo Opsasnick.

OCT. 19

CCC trunk or treat: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township, will host its trunk or treat event Friday, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Features treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hay ride.

OCT. 21 Jeremy the Illusionist: Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, will present a morning with Jeremy the Illusionist on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. The family event is free and will occur during the church’s Sunday morning celebration service. Admission is free.

OCT. 22 Social Justice Book Club: Monday, Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. A discussion of the book “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. The book “brings life to folks on death row, imprisoned improperly, and deserving of justice as one would expect in America.” All are welcome to discuss the book and be changed with Mo. Lou Divis.

OCT. 25

Chi-Rho Singers concert: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. Admission is free; a free will offering will be collected. More info: 570-587-3026.

Xposed: The Body as Art: An exhibition reception and artist meet and greet with Dr. Susan Summerton, Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix.

OCT. 27

Fall Fun in the Abingtons: Saturday, Oct. 27 in downtown Clarks Summit. Presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association, the event will include a business scarecrow competition, pumpkin displays and carvings, trick-or-treating, child and pet parade and party, fall, fall goodies, crafts, live music, hay rides, bounce house and more. For info: theabingtons.org.

“Harry Potter” themed family Halloween party: Saturday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road.

CGAG Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God. Features bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s Balloons, a petting zoo, candy, gifts and more. All as a free gift to the families of the community. For more information, call the church office at 570-586-8286, visit CGAssembly.com or stop by at 204 S. Abington Road Clarks Green.

OCT. 28

Arcadia Chorale concert: The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host Arcadia Chorale, “Love Songs” Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

NOV. 3

Fifth Annual AHMS PTA Marketplace:

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. Features artisans, businesses, farmers, food, baskets and other vendors. Benefits students and their families in need. There will also be a collection of gently-used clothing and non-perishable food items. Admission is free. For info:

ahmspta@hotmail.com.

NOV. 11 All-Church Recital: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will hold an All-Church Recital featuring FPC music ensembles with vocal and instrumental soloists Sunday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m.

ONGOING

The Wally Gordon Community Singers:

The group is seeking new members for the 2018-19 season. Based in Clarks Summit, it was founded 35 years ago to give local people opportunity to pursue the love of choral music, regardless of training or ability. Membership is open to high school and adult singers. No auditions required. Two concerts are presented per season, one in early December and the other in early May. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, 7:30-8:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18, in the music room of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. For more info, call 570-561-6005 or visit

bit.ly/2LJwABW or the group’s Facebook page.Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs, which start Sept. 17, include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m. , free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Abington Farmers Market: Runs every Saturday through Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Rainbow Market site on Routes 6&11.

Hillside Park Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.