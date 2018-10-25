Article Tools Font size – + Share This



OCT. 25

Chi-Rho Singers concert: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. Admission is free; a free will offering will be collected. More info: 570-587-3026.

Xposed: The Body as Art: An exhibition reception and artist meet and greet with Dr. Susan Summerton, Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix.

OCT. 27

Fall Fun in the Abingtons: Saturday, Oct. 27 in downtown Clarks Summit. Presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association, the event will include a business scarecrow competition, pumpkin displays and carvings, trick-or-treating, child and pet parade and party, fall goodies, crafts, live music, hay rides, bounce house and more.



For info: theabingtons.org.

Children’s Halloween Party: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, will host its annual Children’s Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m. This year’s party is a Harry Potter-themed event, complete with a haunted house through the Forbidden Forest, trick-or-treating through Platform 9¾, a bake sale at Honeydukes Sweet Shop, games and activities. Children will get sorted into their Hogwarts houses and choose their own wands. Admission is free; donations accepted at the door.

CGAG Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God. Features bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s Balloons, a petting zoo, candy, gifts and more. All as a free gift to the families of the community.



For more information, call the church office at 570-586-8286, visit CGAssembly.com or stop by at 204 S. Abington Road Clarks Green.

Third Annual Roast Beef Dinner and Basket Raffle: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Clarks Summit fire station, 321 Bedford St. Sponsored by the Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary and Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc. Cost: $13 for adults; $7 for children 6-12. Take outs available. Tickets: available from any member of the auxiliary or by calling 570-586-9241; a limited number will be available at the door.



Proceeds benefit equipment maintenance and new equipment purchases.

OCT. 28

Arcadia Chorale concert: The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host Arcadia Chorale, “Love Songs” Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

OCT. 30 Bus trip to Penn’s Peak: The Abington Senior Center is holding a trip to Penn’s Peak on Oct. 30 to see Bill Haleys Comets. Cost: $85 (includes dinner, show and bus fare). The trip serves as a fundraiser for the senior center and its annual member appreciation party. If interested call 570-586-8996.

OCT. 31

Cornelia Bryce Pinchot: Local historical writer, Mary Beth Voda will give a presentation on the life of Cornelia Bryce Pinchot, wife of Governor Pinchot on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

NOV. 3

Fifth Annual AHMS PTA Marketplace:

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. Features artisans, businesses, farmers, food, baskets and other vendors. Benefits students and their families in need. There will also be a collection of gently-used clothing and non-perishable food items. Admission is free. For info:

ahmspta@hotmail.com.

NOV. 4

Mega Prize Bingo: Abington Heights Civic League will host its Mega Prize Bingo Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon) at the Chinchilla Hose Company, South Abington Township. Each game prize value will be $100 or more and special game prizes will have a value of $200 or more. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 and are limited. They can be purchased online at bit.ly/2OoeNGV, from any club member or by emailing irishmomof3@yahoo.com.

Ransom Lions Pancake Breakfast: Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Ransom Community Hall, 2379 Newton-Ransom Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon Cost: $7.50 for adults; $4 for children. Eat in or take out. Tickets available at door or from any Ransom Lions Club member.

ONGOING

South Abington Township fall leaf collection: 25 free bags per home; pick up at the township building, 104 Shady Lane Road, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Place bags out the night before the following two Saturdays only: Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. For more info, call 570-586-2111.

Costume collection: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, is collecting new or slightly used Halloween costumes during the month of October to benefit the children of the United Neighborhood Centers. For more info, call 570-586-8191.

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs, which start Sept. 17, include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m. , free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Abington Farmers Market: Runs every Saturday through Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Rainbow Market site on Routes 6&11.

Hillside Park Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Oct. 25, Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.