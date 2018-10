Article Tools Font size – + Share This



OCT. 11

Delta Medix Series - Changes in Breast Care Management: Thursday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix and presented by Dr. Kristine Kelley.

OCT. 13

Rabies clinic: The Humane Society of Wyoming County will sponsor a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the Department of Agriculture Building, Route 92, Tunkhannock. The cost is $8 per shot (cash only). Dr. Colin Jeschke of the Abington Veterinary Center will administer the vaccinations. For safety reasons, all pets must be either leashed or individually caged. Bring the pet’s most recent rabies vaccination certificate, if available. The clinic is open to pets from all counties. For more information, call 570-836-4745.

CCC rummage sale: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. A half-price sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods & lunch available. More info: 570-587-3206.

Country Christmas Fair: Clarks Summit United Methodist Church will sponsor its Third Annual Audrey Thomas Memorial Country Christmas Fair Saturday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This craft fair will have more than 40 vendors and will also feature a cookie booth, home-baked goods, breakfast and lunch. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More info: visit clarkssummitumc.com or call 570-587-2571.

OCT. 14 “Embattled Freedom” speech: Sunday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St. Waverly native, journalist and author Jim Remson will tell the story of former slaves’ search for freedom and a new life in the area. Refreshments to follow.

Car show: The Keystone College Armed Forces Club will host a car show Sunday, Oct. 14, noon to 4 p.m. in the main parking lot on campus. The show is open to daily drivers, motorcycles, and classic and antique vehicles. There is a $5 fee to enter vehicles and admission is free to visitors. For more information, contact Caroline Bartkus at cbartkus@keystone.edu or Kristin Herring at kherring@keystone.edu.OCT. 16 Dinner fundraiser: The Glenburn Grill will host a dinner fundraiser for the Dalton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary Tuesday, Oct. 16, 3-8 p.m. The event will also feature basket raffles. Proceeds benefit the fire company. For more info, call 570-575-1217.

OCT. 18

Delta Medix Series- The Foundation for Cancer Care: Thursday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sponsored by Delta Medix and presented by Margo Opsasnick.

OCT. 19

CCC trunk or treat: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township, will host its trunk or treat event Friday, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Features treats, games, crafts, snacks and a hay ride.

OCT. 19 & 22

American Red Cross blood drives: Friday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, and Oct. 22, 1-6 p.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road.



Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.



Appointments can be made by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. People who donate blood or platelets in October will be entered to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants. Learn more online at RedCrossBlood.org/GoForGoal.

OCT. 20 Book and Bake Sale: The Dalton Community Library will hold its Book and Bake Sale Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will include adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction books, magazines, recordings, baked goods and more. Donations for the book sale are accepted year round. For more information call 570-563-2014.

OCT. 21 Jeremy the Illusionist: Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, will present a morning with Jeremy the Illusionist on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 10:30 a.m. The family event is free and will occur during the church’s Sunday morning celebration service. Admission is free.

OCT. 22 Social Justice Book Club: Monday, Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. A discussion of the book “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. The book “brings life to folks on death row, imprisoned improperly, and deserving of justice as one would expect in America.” All are welcome to discuss the book and be changed with Mo. Lou Divis.

OCT. 25

Chi-Rho Singers concert: Thursday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Township. Admission is free; a free will offering will be collected. More info: 570-587-3026.

OCT. 27 Fall Fun in the Abingtons: Saturday, Oct. 27 in downtown Clarks Summit. Presented by the Abington Business and Professional Association, the event will include a business scarecrow competition, pumpkin displays and carvings, trick-or-treating, child and pet parade and party, fall goodies, crafts, live music, hay rides, bounce house and more. For info: theabingtons.org.

Children’s Halloween Party: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, will host its annual Children’s Halloween Party Saturday, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m. This year’s party is a Harry Potter-themed event, complete with a haunted house through the Forbidden Forest, trick-or-treating through Platform 9¾, a bake sale at Honeydukes Sweet Shop, games and activities. Children will get sorted into their Hogwarts houses and choose their own wands. Admission is free; donations accepted at the door.

CGAG Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 27, 5-8 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God. Features bounce houses, pony rides, Aly’s Balloons, a petting zoo, candy, gifts and more. All as a free gift to the families of the community. For more information, call the church office at 570-586-8286, visit CGAssembly.com or stop by at 204 S. Abington Road Clarks Green.

Third Annual Roast Beef Dinner and Basket Raffle: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Clarks Summit fire station, 321 Bedford St. Sponsored by the Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary and Clarks Summit Fire Company No. 1, Inc. Cost: $13 for adults; $7 for children 6-12. Takeouts available.

Tickets: available from any member of the auxiliary or by calling 570-586-9241; a limited number will be available at the door. Proceeds benefit equipment maintenance and new equipment purchases.

OCT. 28

Arcadia Chorale concert: The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will host Arcadia Chorale, “Love Songs” Sunday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.

OCT. 30 Bus trip to Penn’s Peak: The Abington Senior Center is holding a trip to Penn’s Peak on Oct. 30 to see Bill Haleys Comets. Cost: $85 (includes dinner, show and bus fare). The trip serves as a fundraiser for the senior center and its annual member appreciation party. If interested call 570-586-8996.

NOV. 3

Fifth Annual AHMS PTA Marketplace: Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. Features artisans, businesses, farmers, food, baskets and other vendors. Benefits students and their families in need. There will also be a collection of gently-used clothing and non-perishable food items. Admission is free. For info: ahmspta@hotmail.com.

NOV. 10 Downtown Hoedown for Hope: The Downtown Hoedown for Hope to benefit Marley’s Mission will take place Saturday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m., at Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St. Scranton. The evening will include silent auction items, raffle items and a 50/50. Eventgoers can enjoy drink specials including a selection of wines, domestic and craft beer including a fall-themed signature cocktail, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres with entertainment provided by Light Weight. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by emailing aprilkemp@marleysmission.com or by calling: 570-587-HOPE. Checks can be mailed to: Marley’s Mission, P.O. Box 505, Scranton, PA, 18505.

ONGOING

South Abington Township fall leaf collection: 25 free bags per home; pick up at the township building, 104 Shady Lane Road, beginning Oct. 15, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Place bags out the night before the following two Saturdays only: Saturday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 10. For more info, call 570-586-2111.

Costume collection: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, is collecting new or slightly used Halloween costumes during the month of October to benefit the children of the United Neighborhood Centers. For more info, call 570-586-8191.

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs, which start Sept. 17, include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m. , free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Abington Farmers Market: Runs every Saturday through Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Rainbow Market site on Routes 6&11.

Hillside Park Farmers market: The Hillside Park Farmers Market is open Thursdays through Oct. 25, 2-6 p.m. at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road in South Abington Township.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.