UPCOMING

NOV. 10 Downtown Hoedown for Hope: The Downtown Hoedown for Hope to benefit Marley’s Mission will take place Saturday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m., at Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St. Scranton. The evening will include silent auction items, raffle items, and a 50/50. Eventgoers can enjoy drink specials including a selection of wines, domestic and craft beer including a fall-themed signature cocktail, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres with entertainment provided by Light Weight. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by emailing aprilkemp@marleysmission.com or by calling: 570-587-HOPE. Checks can be mailed to: Marley’s Mission, P.O. Box 505, Scranton, PA, 18505.

NOV. 11 All-Church Recital: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will hold an All-Church Recital featuring FPC music ensembles with vocal and instrumental soloists Sunday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m.

Veterans Day ceremony: Abington Memorial Post 7069, VFW, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the post home on Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

NOV. 13

“White Abolitionists, Black Fighters of Waverly” history talk, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. in the Environmental Learning Center at the Lackawanna State Park. “White Abolitionists, Black Fighters of Waverly,” with Waverly Township native and author Jim Remsen chronicles the region’s Underground Railroad era. Cost: free; for reservations call 570-945-7110. Book sales and signing will take place at the B&B restaurant after the talk.

NOV. 25

Free Clothing Huddle: Sunday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, Waverly Township. With the crisp cooler weather rolling in the church is opening its doors as a way to serve people in the community with free clothing. All are welcome. For more info, call 570-587-2280 or visit waverlycommunitychurch.org.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.