Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

NOV. 17 Turkey Bingo: Saturday, Nov. 17, 7-10 p.m. at the Chinchilla Hose Company. Hosted by the South Abington Lions Club. A gift card raffle will be drawn at the end of the evening. Tickets may be purchased in advance through any club member or at the door. Food from Armetta’s and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. BYOB.NOV. 18

From Shoebox to Saltbox: Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Hear local historical writer Mary Beth Voda tell the story of her young family’s move from a tiny house bursting at the seams to an old, tired colonial saltbox house. Long before HGTV, the family restored this bit of history in a labor of love. Cost: $5.



To register or for more information, visit: gatheringplacecs.org.

Lighting of the Green in Clarks Green: A ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Pocket Library Park on North Abington Road. Clark Summit Methodist Church Barbershop Quartet will start caroling at 4:15 p.m. followed by the tree dedication ceremony. The municipal tree will be lit to honor the community service of the late Mayor Bill Thorburn.



Holiday Open House will be held in the Clarks Green Borough Building between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. All residents are welcome.Belize Fund Native American Pow-Wow: Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks at Keystone College. Held in conjunction with Native American Heritage month, the Pow Wow is part of a series of events celebrating Keystone’s 150th anniversary. Performances include award-winning hoop dancer Matt WhiteEagle, a traditional Aztec fire dance by the Salinas family and Cherokee flute player Chris Hunsicker. Native American items and artifacts will be on display. Admission is free.NOV. 25 Free Clothing Huddle: Sunday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, Waverly Township. With the crisp cooler weather rolling in the church is opening its doors as a way to serve people in the community with free clothing. All are welcome. For more info, call 570-587-2280 or visit waverlycommunitychurch.org.

DEC. 2

The Wally Gordon Community Singers’ “Carols and Bells” Christmas concert: Sunday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. The concert will also feature the Wally Gordon Quartet, the Wallenpaupack Middle School Bell Choir and the Clarks Summit UMC Celestial and Chapel Choirs. The choir will host a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the concert.



Cost: free admission; a free-will offering will be received. More information about the group can be found at wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.

DEC. 7-9

The Live Nativity of the Abingtons: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. A musical, dramatic presentation featuring a local cast and live animals. There will also be a post performance celebration in the church fellowship hall, with complimentary refreshments and a crackling fire in the open hearth. Cost: free. For more information, visit CGAssembly.com or call 570-586-8286.

DEC. 15

Old Fashioned Christmas Sing-a-long: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Join the merriment with family and friends. After the program will be a photo opportunity with Santa, along with Christmas cookies and beverages in the fellowship hall.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.

Fall programs include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older.

For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9.



For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

To add your Abington-area events, email suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com.