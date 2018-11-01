Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

NOV. 1-4

‘Alice in Wonderland’: Clarks Summit University will present Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Nov. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m. A sensory-friendly performance will be held Sunday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. in an effort to increase access and inclusion for families and children in the community affected by Autism Spectrum Disorders and other sensory, social and cognitive disabilities. The sensory-friendly performance has limited seating available.



Cost: General admission is $10 at the door or $8 when purchased in advance. For tickets or more info, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/events.

NOV. 3

Fifth Annual AHMS PTA Marketplace:

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Abington Heights Middle School. Features artisans, businesses, farmers, food, baskets and other vendors. Benefits students and their families in need. There will also be a collection of gently-used clothing and non-perishable food items. Admission is free. For info:

ahmspta@hotmail.com.

NOV. 4 Mega Prize Bingo:

Abington Heights Civic League will host its Mega Prize Bingo Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. (doors open at noon) at the Chinchilla Hose Company, South Abington Township. Each game prize value will be $100 or more and special game prizes will have a value of $200 or more. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $30 and are limited. They can be purchased online at bit.ly/2OoeNGV, from any club member or by emailing

irishmomof3@yahoo.com.

Ransom Lions Pancake Breakfast: Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Ransom Community Hall, 2379 Newton-Ransom Blvd., 7 a.m. to noon Cost: $7.50 for adults; $4 for children. Eat in or take out. Tickets available at door or from any Ransom Lions Club member.

NOV. 5 Abington Heights Civic League meeting, Monday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m. at Fidelity Bank 1311 Morgan Hwy., Clarks Summit. Thomas G. Regenski, AVP & Wealth Advisor will be the speaker. New members are always welcome, for more information, call 570 587-3101.

NOV. 10 Downtown Hoedown for Hope: The Downtown Hoedown for Hope to benefit Marley’s Mission will take place Saturday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m., at Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St. Scranton. The evening will include silent auction items, raffle items, and a 50/50. Eventgoers can enjoy drink specials including a selection of wines, domestic and craft beer including a fall-themed signature cocktail, as well as passed hors d’oeuvres with entertainment provided by Light Weight. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased by emailing aprilkemp@marleysmission.com or by calling: 570-587-HOPE. Checks can be mailed to: Marley’s Mission, P.O. Box 505, Scranton, PA, 18505.

NOV. 11 All-Church Recital: First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit will hold an All-Church Recital featuring FPC music ensembles with vocal and instrumental soloists Sunday, Nov. 11, 4 p.m.

Veterans Day ceremony: Abington Memorial Post 7069, VFW, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at the post home on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

NOV. 25

Free Clothing Huddle: Sunday, Nov. 25, 1-3 p.m. at Waverly Community Church, 101 Carbondale Road, Waverly Township. With the crisp cooler weather rolling in the church is opening its doors as a way to serve people in the community with free clothing. All are welcome. For more info, call 570-587-2280 or visit waverlycommunitychurch.org.

ONGOING

Costume collection: The Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township, is collecting new or slightly used Halloween costumes during the month of October to benefit the children of the United Neighborhood Centers. For more info, call 570-586-8191.

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs, which started Sept. 17, include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the S. Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road. They can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and other state-related matters. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.