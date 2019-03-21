Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARCH 21 Block Party: Thursday, March 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. No registration required. For children ages 2-7.

Insulin support group: Thursday, March 21, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences.



The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, March 21, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Theme: think spring. Materials cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 22

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, March 22, 4:15-5 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join in for a book discussion, art project and snacks.



This month it’s bring your own book. Bring a book you read recently and loved. Get some new ideas for books to read and share your book love with others. For teens in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 23

All Day Craft ‘N Chat: Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired.



All levels of experience welcome. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 25

Math and Science Club: Monday, March 25, 4:15-5 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after-school club is all about the fun in STEM.



For students in grades K-4. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Painting class: Monday, March 25, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join painting instructor Sharon McArdle and paint a winter scene. Materials fee of $10 is due at time of class. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Community Garden Class: Starting Seeds: Monday, March 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join a Penn State Master Gardener and learn the dos and don’ts of starting your own seedlings. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, March 26, 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come and share your thoughts and ideas.



For teens in grades 5-12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 27 Death of Democracy: Wednesday, March 27 at noon. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. As part of the Gathering Place Afternoon Lecture and Learning, Dr. Harold Baillie, professor of philosophy, will lead a discussion of three theories explaining why democracy might be vulnerable. Cost:$5. For more information, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Financial Education Series: Wednesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m. at the Abington Community Libray. Sponsored by Credit Management of Pennsylvania, Inc. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 28 Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Home-schooling parents: bring your children to this program to enrich their home-learning experience. Includes hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-6. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Pruning class: Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardener Robin Ostermeyer, a certified arborist, will present information concerning pruning and tree care for all your trees, young and old. Cost: $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

An Evening with the Artist - Dorothy O’Connor: Thursday, March 28, 6-7 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. An artist meet and greet with the library’s March featured artist, Dorothy O’Connor.

An aspiring artist who has been an active member of the Abington community for more than 30 years, O’Connor lives in Waverly Township with her husband, Sean. Together they have raised four children and are now enjoying being grandparents. Since retiring from Sole to Soul, she has been able to focus more on developing her skills as an artist. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Craft ‘N Chat: Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 30 Friends of the Abington Community Library Spring Book Sale: Saturday, March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Shop from thousands of books, DVDs and CDs. Credit cards accepted.

The Friends Preview Sale will be held Friday, March 29 from 5-8 p.m. You must be a Friends member in good standing to purchase books at the preview sale. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 31

Plates and Palettes: March 31, 2-4:30 p.m. at Dalton Fire Com­pany’s Bailey Hall. An afternoon of arts and desserts, with local artists to display and sell their works and desserts available with a donation to benefit the Dalton Fire Company and its ladies auxiliary.

APRIL 3-17 Crochet a Spring Poncho: Designed for experienced and intermediate crocheters, this class will help you create a trendy boho-style poncho using chain stitch, single crochet, fringing, ruana construction, flower motif and cluster stitch with instructor Kristina Laurito. Three Wednesdays, April 3, 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The cost is $25 plus a $10 supply cost. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 3-MAY 8 Wise Group: Wise is a prevention and wellness program for adults age 60 and older. Run by the Voluntary Action Center, it covers topics such as aging sensitivity, cultural and generational diversity, medications, addictions and an enhanced quality of life. Class will run for six Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 and May 1 and 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The program is free to all.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 4 Simple Suppers - Vegetarian and Vegan Menus: Join Karen Belli for a hands-on class exploring creative, healthy, delicious meatless alternatives. Menu will include soups, entree and salads. Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $35.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 4 & 11

Needle Felting: Just Fun: Needle felting is an easy and relaxing way to create beautiful designs from wool roving. Make your own colorful design using this simple needle and wool technique. Two Thursdays, April 4 and 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more innformation, visit gatheringplacecs.org. Cost: $20 plus a $5 supply fee.

APRIL 6

Abington Christian Academy’s “Sprinter” Rummage Sale: Welcoming spring and kicking winter to the curb. Saturday, April 6, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the academy, which is housed in the Chinchilla United Methodist Church, 413 Layton Road, South Abington Township. Vendors are welcome as space is available. For more information, call ACA at 570-586-5270 or send an email to fundraising4aca@gmail.com.

APRIL 7

Finger Painting: Jazz of Herbie Hancock: Sunday, April 7, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Bill Carter and the Presbybop Sextet will perform. For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

APRIL 9

Soil - How to Make it Better: Tuesday, April 9, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardeners will give info about easy, practical steps to make your soil better so your plants will be more flower-fun and fruitful. Cost: $5. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, April 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The selection for April is John Grisham’s “The Ltiagators.” The author for May is Harper Lee.

APRIL 10

Everything You Wanted to Know about Marijuana But were Afraid to Ask: Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Joe Vinson will share the history of the marijuana plant, the botany and its effects on the body and brain. Learn statistics, laws and medical uses. Cost: $20. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 11 Metal Detecting: Thursday, April 11, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Explore a new hobby with Mike Gipson, a long-time metal detector enthusiast. Learn types of detectors, places and ways to search and groups that are involved in detecting. Detector not necessary. Cost: $15. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Clarks Green Boy Scout Troop 251’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser: Thursday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. Dine in or take out. Requested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets available at door. For more information, call 570-587-1390 or send an email to scoutmaster@clarksgreen251.org.

APRIL 12 Ukranian Pysanky Eggs: Friday, April 12, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Tammy Budnovitch for this beginner’s class on the basic steps of creating a pysanky egg. This hands-on step-by-step instruction will help you decorate your own egg. Cost: $20 plus $15 supply fee. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Country Chicken & Biscuit Dinner: Friday, April 12, 6 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Waverly Township. Includes chicken in gravy over biscuits, mashed potatoes peas, beverage and dessert. Cost: free; donations accepted. After dinner expenses, remaining donations will go to the CROP Hunger Walk.

APRIL 18

Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey. This program will start indoors but will move outdoors, so dress for weather; rubber boots recommended. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

APRIL 25-MAY 5 Actors Circle presents ‘Pygmalion’ by George Bernard Shaw: April 25-28 and May 2-5 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. Among the cast members are four Clarks Summit residents: David Hunisch, Emma Ross, Carol Davis and John McInerney. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets for the Thursday, March 21 performance are $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For reservations, call 570-342-9707 or email tickets@actorscircle.com. For more information, visit Actors Circle on Facebook, or actorscircle.com.

APRIL 28 Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk: Sunday, April 28. Sign in time is 1:30 p.m. and walk time is 2 p.m. The 3.5-mile walk will start and finish at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road. There is no fee to participate, but each walker is encouraged to raise $100 or more. A portion of the funds raised will support the work of local food programs and the remaining money will go to Church World Service to alleviate hunger in poor communities throughout the world.





For more information, visit crophungerwalk.org/clarkssummitpa or send an email to Karen Rickaby at

kdavis75@hotmail.com.

MAY 19 Classical music concert: Sunday, May 19, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St. Classical Music with John Michael Vaida and the NEPA Chamber Music Society. For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

ONGOING

The Chinchilla Hose Company’s Annual Lenten Pizza Sale: Continuing each Friday through Good Friday, April 19, from 3:30-7 p.m. Orders must be made in advance by calling 570-586-5726. Square pizza is offered with red or white at $13 a tray. Broccoli pizza is $14 a tray.Storytimes For Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, March 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesday, March 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Snowman Contest: A contest for “Best Snowman Ever” will run until March 31. It is sponsored by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Take a picture of your snow creation and email it to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Entries will be posted in The Gathering Place and winners announced on April 1. For more info, call 570-881-7612.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in

Chinchilla.

Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

