UPCOMING

St. Patrick’s Day Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner: Saturday, March 16 at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company in Benton Township. Take out 4:30-5 p.m. Eat in from 5 p.m. until sold out. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets can be purchased at B&B Family Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Duchnik’s Service Center, Country Cuts, Joann’s Beauty Salon, CJ’s Deli and Lakeland Golf Course or by calling Beverly at 570-335-6212 or Bonnie at 570-945-5557. Tickets are also available at the door until sold out.

Soup, baked goods and crafts sale: Saturday, March 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Benton United Methodist Church, 200 Jordan Hollow Road, Dalton. Soup choices include chicken noodle, Hamburg vegetable and Cheddar broccoli. Cost is $4/pint or $8/quart. Orders can be placed in advance by calling 570-309-1377 or 570-209-6713. Home-baked goodies, craft items and food will also be offered. Proceeds to benefit local missions.

MARCH 17 Nashville Guitar: Sunday, March 17, 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Mark Stuart will perform songs from his rock, blues, country and folk mix, then lead a guitar and songwriters’ workshop for area songwriters and song lovers. Cost: $10. For more information, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MARCH 20 Thirteen Olives class: Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20. Join Chef Gene Litz as he prepares seasonal food using premium olive oils and vinegars. Class is sponsored by The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. and will be presented at 13 Olives on Northern Boulevard in South Abington Township. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Spring is in the Air! Wednesday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. Come search the full moon twilight skies for the courtship dance of the American woodcock. One of the area’s earliest returning migrants, this small game bird has a unique mating ritual call, dance and flight. A short, indoor presentation will precede an outdoor search. Register online at events.dcnr.pa.gov.

MARCH 20-APRIL 6 Introduction to Google Drive: Wednesdays, March 20 and 27 and April 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Lisa Imbriocco will teach the fundamentals of Google Drive for document sharing, making folders and overall organization of files. Cost:$25. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org.

MARCH 21 The Art of Batik: Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Gwen Harleman from Verve Vertu Art Studio will teach how to design and create beautiful fabric and paper using a batik technique. Cost:$20, plus a $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MARCH 23 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Linda Mesavage teaches how to weave: warp a loom, weave and cut off your sample project in one afternoon. For beginners and those who wish to brush up their skills. Cost: $60 plus $10 supply fee. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MARCH 27 Death of Democracy: Wednesday, March 27 at noon. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. As part of the Gathering Place Afternoon Lecture and Learning, Dr. Harold Baillie, professor of Philosophy, will lead a discussion of three theories explaining why democracy might be vulnerable. Cost:$5. For more information, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MARCH 28

Pruning class: Thursday, March 28 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Penn State Master Gardener Robin Ostermeyer, a certified arborist, will present information concerning pruning and tree care for all your trees, young and old. Cost: $5. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 3-17

Crochet a Spring Poncho: Designed for experienced and intermediate crocheters, this class will help you create a trendy boho-style poncho using chain stitch, single crochet, fringing, ruana construction. flower motif and cluster stitch with instructor Kristina Laurito. Three Wednesdays, April 3, 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The cost is $25 plus a $10 supply cost. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 3-MAY 8

Wise Group: Wise is a prevention and wellness program for adults age 60 and older. Run by the Voluntary Action Center, it covers topics such as aging sensitivity, cultural and generational diversity, medications, addictions and an enhanced quality of life. Class will run for six Wednesdays, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 and May 1 and 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The program is free to all.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 4

Simple Suppers - Vegetarian and Vegan Menus: Join Karen Belli for a hands-on class exploring creative, healthy, delicious meatless alternatives. Menu will include soups, entree and salads. Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost is $35.

For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

APRIL 4 & 11

Needle Felting: Just Fun: Needle felting is an easy and relaxing way to create beautiful designs from wool roving. Make your own colorful design using this simple needle and wool technique. Two Thursdays, April 4 and 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more innformation, visit gatheringplacecs.org. Cost: $20 plus a $5 supply fee.

APRIL 11

Clarks Green Boy Scout Troop 251’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser: Thursday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. Dine in or take out. Requested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets available at door. For more information, call 570-587-1390 or send an email to scoutmaster@clarksgreen251.org.

APRIL 18

Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey. This program will start indoors but will move outdoors, so dress for weather; rubber boots recommended. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

APRIL 21

Abington Area CROP Hunger Walk: Sunday, April 21, 2 p.m. (registration begins at 1 p.m. and pre-registered check-in at 1:30 p.m.) at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. This year’s walk will support the work of local food programs and ChurchWorld Service to alleviate hunger in poor communities throughout the world. There is no fee to participate. All donations are helpful, but each walker is encouraged to raise $100 or more. For more information, contact Pastor Michelle Whitlock, Waverly UMC at 717-578-0436.

DEC. 1-8

Cruise to the Bahamas: The Abington Senior Center is sponsoring a cruise to the Bahamas Dec. 1-8. Call Adele at 570-586-8996 for details.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Snowman Contest: A contest for “Best Snowman Ever” will run until March 31. It is sponsored by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Take a picture of your snow creation and email it to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Entries will be posted in The Gathering Place and winners announced on April 1. For more info, call 570-881-7612.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com