Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

MARCH 9 American Red Cross Community Blood Drive: Saturday, Mar 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Register: call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: COUNTRYSIDE.

MARCH 10 An Afternoon of Celtic Music with Poor Man’s Gambit: Sunday, March 10, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free; a free-will offering will be taken. For more info, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

MARCH 11-APRIL 29

Conversational Italian: Marzia Caporale will present two classes exploring the basics of Italian language and culture. Mondays, March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. for beginners and 7:30 p.m. for return students. Cost: $60. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 12 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, March 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. There will be a reader’s choice of any Simon Templar aka “The Saint” novel by author Leslie Charteris. The author for April is John Grisham.

The World of the Timber Rattlesnake: Tuesday, March 12, 7-8 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. During this illustrated talk, Dr. Christopher Howey, biologist at The University of Scranton, will introduce people to one of the area’s most valuable woodland predators, the timber rattlesnake. Cost: free; register online at events.dcnr.pa.gov.

MARCH 12-26

Mahjong: Tuesdays, March 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Instructors will review and teach the basics of this ancient Chinese game. Cost: $15. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 13

Caring for Your House Plants: Wednesday, March 13 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Master Gardener Phyllis Reinhardt will discuss which plants work best indoors and how to care for them. Cost: $5. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs,org.

MARCH 13-27 Knit a Spring Scarf or Wrap:

Wednesdays, March 13, 20 and 27 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. This class is for experienced beginners or intermediate knitters. Kristina Laurito will cover basic skills to create a spring accessory. Cost: $25 plus $10 supply fee.

For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 16

Countryside Community Church Pizza Sale: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Countryside’s Old Forge style pizza can be ordered plain for $10 or with pepperoni for $12, with or without onion. Pizza is ready to bake or freeze. Pay when you pick up at lower level. Order deadline is March 10. To place an order, email rj.imdorf@gmail.com or call 570-586-9092.

MARCH 20 Thirteen Olives class: Wednesday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. Cost: $20. Join Chef Gene Litz as the prepares seasonal food using premium olive oils and vinegars. Class is sponsored by The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. and will be presented at 13 Olives in South Abington Township. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Spring is in the Air! Wednesday, March 20, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. Come search the full moon twilight skies for the courtship dance of the American woodcock. One of the area’s earliest returning migrants, this small game bird has a unique mating ritual call, dance and flight. A short, indoor presentation will precede an outdoor search. Register online at events.dcnr.pa.gov.

MARCH 20-APRIL 6 Introduction to Google Drive: Wednesdays, March 20 and 27 and April 3, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Lisa Imbriocco will teach the fundamentals of Google Drive for document sharing, making folders and overall organization of files. Cost:$25. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org.

MARCH 21 The Art of Batik: Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Gwen Harleman from Verve Vertu Art Studio will teach how to design and create beautiful fabric and paper using a batik technique. Cost:$20, plus a $10 supply fee. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

MARCH 23 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving: Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Linda Mesavage teaches how to weave: warp a loom, weave and cut off your sample project in one afternoon. For beginners and those who wish to brush up their skills. Cost: $60 plus $10 supply fee. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

APRIL 11

Clarks Green Boy Scout Troop 251’s annual spaghetti supper fundraiser: Thursday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green. Dine in or take out. Requested donation: $10 for adults, $5 for children. Tickets available at door. For more information, call 570-587-1390 or send an email to scoutmaster@clarksgreen251.org.APRIL 18

Amphibian Adventure: Thursday, April 18, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lackawanna State Park. An evening search for the park’s vernal pool inhabitants. Topics to be covered include an overview of some common local species and how to record finds in the PA Amphibian and Reptile Survey. Register by calling 570-945-7110.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Snowman Contest: A contest for “Best Snowman Ever” will run until March 31. It is sponsored by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Take a picture of your snow creation and email it to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Entries will be posted in The Gathering Place and winners announced on April 1. For more info, call 570-881-7612.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com