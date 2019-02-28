Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FEB. 28 Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Feb. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. A program to enrich the home learning experience. Includes hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-6. For more info, call 570-587-3440.A Night of Empowerment with Local Author Shya Gibbons: Feb. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Celebrate “You Do You,” the sixth installment in a New York Times bestselling series. Local author Shya Gibbons will discuss her contribution to the book, what makes this anthology unique from others and how the variety of pieces can reach readers from preteens to nonagenarians.Craft ‘N Chat: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

MARCH 1

Basketball fundraiser for pediatric cancer awareness and research: Friday, March 1, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Clarks Summit Elementary School. The Abington Youth Basketball League B-Division girls and boys teams will compete. Proceeds from the evening’s concession sales, as well as donations collected at the door, will benefit Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles.

MARCH 4

Abington Heights Civic League meeting: Monday, March 4, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse, 115 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Speakers will be Bob & Sylvia Target from Equines for Freedom. New members are always welcome; for more information, call 570-587-3101.MARCH 4 - APRIL 1

Ballroom dancing class: Jill and Gehred Wetzel, dance educators and enthusiasts, will teach a seven-week course for advanced and beginner dancers at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Class dates are March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1. Advanced Night Club 2-Step will be offered from 6-7 p.m. and Beginner Foxtrot from 7-8 p.m. Cost: $55. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 5

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper:

Tuesday, March 5, 5-7 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Township. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church. For more info, visit

epiphanyglenburn.com.Pork & sauerkraut Fat Tuesday dinner fundraiser: Tuesday, March 5 at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township. Takeout available from 4:30-5 p.m. and eat in from 5 p.m. until sold out. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets may be purchased at B&B Family Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Duchnik’s Service Center, Country Cuts, Joann’s Beauty Salon, CJ’s Deli and Lakeland Golf Course or by calling Beverly at 570-335-6212 or Bonnie at 570-945-5557.

MARCH 9 American Red Cross Community Blood Drive: Saturday, Mar 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Register: call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter code: COUNTRYSIDE.

MARCH 10

An Afternoon of Celtic Music with Poor Man’s Gambit: Sunday, March 10, 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit. Cost: free; a free-will offering will be taken. For more info, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.

MARCH 11-APRIL29

Conversational Italian: Marzia Caporale will present two classes exploring the basics of Italian language and culture. Mondays, March 11, 18 and 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Classes will be held at 6:30 p.m. for beginners and 7:30 p.m. for return students. Cost: $60. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 12 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, March 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Reader’s choice of any Simon Templar novel by author Leslie Charteris. The author for April is John Grisham.

MARCH 12-26

Mahjong: Tuesdays, March 12, 19 and 26, 10 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Instructors will review and teach the basics of this ancient Chinese game. Cost: $15. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 13

Caring for Your House Plants: Wednesday, March 13 at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Master Gardener Phyllis Reinhardt will discuss indoor and outdoor plants and their care. Cost: $5. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs,org.

MARCH 13-27 Knit a Spring Scarf or Wrap:



Wednesdays, March 13, 20 and 27 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. This class is for intermediate knitters. Kristina Laurito will cover basic skills to create a spring accessory. Cost: $25 plus $10 supply fee.

For more info, visit

gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 16

Countryside Community Church Pizza Sale: Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Countryside’s Old Forge-style pizza can be ordered plain for $10 or with pepperoni for $12, with or without onion. Pizza is ready to bake or freeze. Pay when you pick up at lower level. Order deadline is March 10. To place an order, email rj.imdorf@gmail.com or call 570-586-9092.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Snowman Contest: A contest for “Best Snowman Ever” will run until March 31. It is sponsored by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Take a picture of your snow creation and email it to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Entries will be posted in The Gathering Place and winners announced on April 1. For more info, call 570-881-7612.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com