UPCOMING

FEB. 21

Insulin Support Group:Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

FEB. 22

Cookie Party: Friday, Feb. 22, 3-4:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Come for a celebration of the end of Winter Challenge. Enjoy snacks, family games and activities at this drop-in event.

Remembering and Understanding Black Scrantonians: Friday, Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. A lecture by Professor Glynis M. Johns, who will detail her research about black Scrantonians from the 1840s to present-day. Johns is a professor and researcher with a primary focus on archiving local black history and culture and curating space for emerging and POC artists, writers, scholars of NEPA to showcase their work.

Teen Reading Lounge: Monday, Feb. 22, 4:15-5 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join in a lively book discussion, art project and lots of snacks. This month’s book is “Time Castaways: The Mona Lisa Key” by Lisa Shurtliff. For students in grades 5-12.

FEB. 24

The Pleasure of Painting: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Paint a Valentine’s rose for yourself or to give away. Limited to 12 participants. A materials fee of $25 per person is due at time of class. All materials will be provided. Facilitated by artist Mark Perry.

All in the Presidential Family: Feb. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join presidential expert Dr. Larry Cook for a presentation focusing on family relationships within the presidency. Learn more about father/son presidents and other little-known connections.

FEB. 25 Math and Science Club: Monday, Feb. 25, 4:15-5 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For children in grades K-4.

FEB. 26

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come and share your thoughts and ideas. For students in grades 5-12.

A New Lens: An Artistic Foray Into the Business World: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. This six-week workshop, taught by professional photographer Zak Zavada, will teach teens everything they need to know about basic photography, how to start a business and everything in-between. Students will work on practical and artistic projects, learn about business techniques and receive a complimentary copy of the book, “Understanding Exposure.” Teens in grades 7-12 involved in this workshop will need to provide their own non-phone camera, but it can be a basic point and shoot digital camera. This program is sponsored by an EITC grant. For more info, call 570-587-3440.

FEB. 27 Make-it, Take-it: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Children may drop in anytime during this hour to create a craft or two. All materials will be provided.

FEB. 28 Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Feb. 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. An educational program to enrich the home learning experience. Includes hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-6. For more info, call 570-587-3440.A Night of Empowerment with Local Author Shya Gibbons: Feb. 28, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Celebrate “You Do You,” the sixth installment in a New York Times best-selling series. Local author Shya Gibbons will discuss her contribution to the book, what makes this anthology unique from others and how the variety of pieces can reach readers from preteens to nonagenarians.Craft ‘N Chat: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

MARCH 4 - APRIL 1

Ballroom dancing class: Jill and Gehred Wetzel, dance educators and enthusiasts, will teach a seven-week course for advanced and beginner dancers in a relaxed setting at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Class dates are March 4, 11, 18 and 25 and April 1. Advanced Night Club 2-Step will be offered from 6-7 p.m. and Beginner Foxtrot from 7-8 p.m. Cost is $55 per student. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or send an email to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com.

MARCH 5

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: Tuesday, March 5, 5-7 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Township. A free will offering will be accepted to benefit the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund and its food pantry at the Dalton United Methodist Church.



For more info, visit epiphanyglenburn.com.Pork & sauerkraut Fat Tuesday dinner: Tuesday, March 5 at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township. Takeout available from 4:30-5 p.m. and eat in from 5 p.m. until sold out. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Advance tickets may be purchased at B&B Family Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Duchnik’s Service Center, Country Cuts, Joann’s Beauty Salon, CJ’s Deli and Lakeland Golf Course or by calling Beverly at 570-335-6212 or Bonnie at 570-945-5557.

ONGOING

Abington Heights Class of 1969 reunion: The committee is seeking contact information including telephone, e-mail and residential address, along with any other pertinent information, for those interested in a 50th reunion this year. Email your info or questions to: khick07@comcast.net or call 570-881-3186.Snowman Contest: A contest for “Best Snowman Ever” will run until March 31. It is sponsored by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit.



Take a picture of your snow creation and email it to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Entries will be posted in The Gathering Place and winners announced on April 1. For more info, call 570-881-7612.

