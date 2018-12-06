Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

DEC. 7-9

The Live Nativity of the Abingtons: Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7 and 8 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both days and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at Clarks Green Assembly of God, 204 S. Abington Road, Clarks Green. A musical, dramatic presentation featuring a local cast and live animals. There will also be a post performance celebration in the church fellowship hall, with complimentary refreshments and a crackling fire in the open hearth. Cost: free. For more information, visit CGAssembly.com or call 570-586-8286.

DEC. 8

“I Heard the Bells:” Keystone College’s Department of Performance Music will present the winter holiday concert, “I Heard the Bells,” Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks. Admission is free and holiday treats will be served. Donations will be accepted for the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, Toys for Tots, McCauley Women’s and Children’s Shelter and Keystone Giants Food Pantry. For more information, contact music@keystone.edu.

Joseph W. Hall Memorial Auxiliary’s 12th Annual Cookie Walk: Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to noon at the fire hall, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit. Features 80-plus varieties of sweet treats. Guests are issued a container and a plastic glove upon entering the cookie walk. Cost: $8/pound.

DEC. 9 VFW raffle: Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will conduct a holiday spin on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. Turkey, ham and slab bacon will be featured. The event is open to the general public and benefits the post’s scholarship fund.

DEC. 14

Red Cross blood drive: Friday, Dec. 14, 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. In thanks for helping meet the urgent need around the holidays, those who donate blood or platelets now through Dec. 19 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.

DEC. 15 Santa Breakfast: Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 North Abington Road. The Annual Family Holiday Party and Breakfast with Santa is held in the Comm auditorium. This year’s event is “Polar Express”-themed and children may come in their pajamas. Guests will be treated to a homemade pancake breakfast, games, crafts and a special visitor. Tickets are $12; children age 1 and under are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at waverlycomm.org or in The Comm office and will not be sold at the door. For more information, call the Comm office at 570-586-8191 for further details.

Old Fashioned Christmas Sing-a-long: Saturday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit. Join the merriment with family and friends. After the program will be a photo opportunity with Santa, along with Christmas cookies and beverages in the fellowship hall.

Holiday Coffee House: Saturday, Dec. 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at The Gathering Place. Includes a community sing, warm drinks, treats and more. Ernie Pappas, a Clarks Summit musician and recording artist will provide song sheets so participants can select the tunes they would like and have the words to join in. All ages are invited, and admission is free.

DEC. 20

Christmas Organ Concert: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Organ Concert Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, music director, will present the concert which will include Christmas songs on the organ as well as audience participation of Christmas carols. A free-will offering will be accepted.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older. For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

State rep. outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

