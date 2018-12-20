Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UPCOMING

DEC. 20

Christmas Organ Concert: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church will host a Christmas Organ Concert Thursday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, music director, will present the concert which will include Christmas songs on the organ as well as audience participation of Christmas carols. A free-will offering will be collected.

DEC. 21 Christmas Celebration Service: Friday, Dec. 21, 7 p.m. at Waverly Community Church. Celebrate Christmas with a special night themed “Glory to God in the Highest.” The celebration with include special music and a candle light service.

DEC. 28; 29 & JAN. 3, 9 American Red Cross Blood Drives: Friday, Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place; Saturday, Dec. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Countryside Community Church; Thursday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit State Hospital, Newton Hall and Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1-6 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany.



Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. As a thank-you for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

JAN. 8

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be held Tuesday, Jan. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. The selections for January will be various short stories by O’Henry, E. W. Hornung and Edgar Wallace.



The author for February will be Carl Hiaasen.

ONGOING

Rec center: The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton-Ransom Blvd., began its fall hours. They are: weekdays 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. Fall programs include: open volleyball on Mondays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older; pickleball, Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m, $2 per player, ages 18 and older; sensory play, Thursdays, 4-5 p.m., free, ages 0-3; and open basketball, Fridays, 6-8 p.m., $2 per player, ages 18 and older.

For more info: call 570-586-7808.

Bookmobile stops: The Lackawanna County Library System Bookmobile will make two Clarks Summit stops at Cole Village Apartments, Williams Street, from 2:15-2:45 p.m. and Applewood Acres Apartments, 405 Hamilton Terrace from 3–4 p.m. on Dec. 20, Jan. 17, Feb. 14, March 14, April 11 and May 9. For more information, call 570-348-3000, ext. 3004.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com