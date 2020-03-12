Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARCH 12 Sensory playtime: Thursday, March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sensory play and activities. Children: Ages 0-3

After school Legos: Thursday, March 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: grades K-4.

Conversations before the Crisis: Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. join Dr. Giovanni Ramos, Chrissy Jordan, RN, and other representative from AseraCare at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit for a series of four presentations (March 12, June 11, Sept. 10 and Dec. 10) on preparing for your future health care. March discussion will center on when is hospice needed, hospice services and the hospice medical benefit. Cost: free. For more info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352.

Abington Community Garden pop-up event: Thursday, March 12 from 3-5 p.m. the Abington Community Library. A representative from the Abington Community Garden will be at the library to answer your questions. Find out how you can have your own plot in the Abington Community Garden. Drop-in; no registration required.

MARCH 13 Memory cafe: Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, people with memory loss and their caregivers can share some coffee, art, music, games or just enjoy being together. Cost: free. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Inspiration from the Winter World: Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join journalist Elizabeth Baumeister for a program at South Abington Park to spark your creative energy. Bring a lunch and your journal if you’d like and be ready to enjoy the outdoors and have a conversation about creativity, writing and the joy of nature.

MARCH 15 St. Patrick’s Day lncheon: Sunday, March 15 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Dalton. Build leprechaun traps and tunnels, hunt for gold nuggets, Irish music, trivia and prizes. Cost is free.

Arts at First Presbyterian concert series: Sunday, March 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit at 4 p.m. violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky will take the stage. They will be playing Brahms Sonata #2 in A Major for violin and piano, along with selections by Tartini, Coleridge, Paganini and others. They’ve been playing together for more than 20 years, performing a variety of repertoire. This concert is free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event.

Open house for Scholastic Clay Target Program: The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club will host an open house Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If your child is interested in joining a team to promote the shooting sports, sportsmanship and teamwork while learning safe firearms handling under adult supervision, come join the team. Parents or guardians with children from fifth grade through 12th grade along with their child must be present in order to complete the sign-up process. There is a $55 registration fee for each shooter. The shooter will need to have use of a shotgun,12 or 20 gauge, and shells. No single shot firearms will be permitted. If your child is interested in participating, but you are unable to attend the open house, you may contact Fred Rose 570-903-5755 to get the necessary forms for your child.

Songwriters’ roundtable: Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels, this gathering will provide a venue for fellow songwriters to express and hone their crafts among peers. Cost: free. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day ham and cabbage dinner. Serving will be from 3-7 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. For tickets call 570-586-9821 or 570-881-0273.

MARCH 18

Good Grief Art: Every Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning March 18 through May 6 at the Abington Senior Community Center. Learn to paint through your loss. Eight weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a love one, pet or other loss. No art experience necessary. Registration is required. Call 570-586-8996 to register. Program is free.

MARCH 20

Friday night movie: Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Jon Tichenor for a classic movie. This month’s film will be “Hellzapoppin’,” a zany, fun and wild comedic musical from 1941. Suggested donation $3. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.Women’s History Month luncheon: Friday, March 20 at noon at Glen Oak Country Club, artist Laurie Newman Tuchel will serve as the keynote speaker at a Women’s History Month luncheon, hosted by the Waverly Comm. An artist’s reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. in the Waverly Small Works Gallery in the South Wing of the Comm.

MARCH 22 Spring Music Festival: Sunday, March 22, beginning at 3 p.m. at Keystone College, Theater at Brooks. Keystone College’s Department of Performance Music will conduct its Spring Music Festival with two separate events.



From 3-5:30 p.m. members of the local community, including high school musicians, may participate with members of the Keystone Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band and college vocal groups as they work with the festival’s featured clinician, Tony Gairo. Participants may bring their own instruments, sing along or just observe the instruction session.



At 7 p.m., the annual spring concert will showcase jazz and other types of modern music, featuring Keystone’s vocal and instrumental ensembles. Admission is free.

MARCH 24 Casino trip: Tuesday, March 24 is the Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $25 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and leaves Tioga Downs at 5 p.m. Call 570-586-9656 Ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

MARCH 25 Crochet a necklace of novelty yarns: Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Kristina Laurito will show the basics of crochet to create a trendy boho style accessory for spring or summer. Cost: $10 plus $10 supply fee to instructor night of the class For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.MARCH 26 Estate Planning and Administration Basics: Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Charles Curtin, attorney and banker, will give an overview of the basic estate planning documents, plus helpful tips to avoid potential pitfalls when creating a plan or administering an estate. Cost: $10. For more info, visitgatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.MARCH 27

Ukranian pysanky eggs: Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join Tammy Budnovitch for a beginner class on the basic steps of creating pysanky eggs. Cost: $20 plus $15 supply fee to instructor at course For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.Memory Cafe: Friday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Come to a gathering of people with memory loss and their caregivers to share a cup of coffee, explore art, music, games or just socialize.MARCH 28 Beginning Rigid Heddle Weaving: Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Linda Mesavage will teach weaving on a rigid heddle loom. Warp, weave and cut off your project in one day. Bring your own loom or some are available for rent. All yarns provided. Cost $60 plus $10 supply fee to instructor day of class. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.

MARCH 29 Plates and Palettes: March 29, from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dalton Firehouse artists are invited to participate in the fourth annual Plates and Palettes. The event benefits the ladies auxiliary and tables are available for $15. Call 570-563-2570 for more information.

APRIL 4 Spring craft fair: Saturday, April 4 at Abington Heights High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be artisans, businesses, farmers, vendors, food, baskets and more. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Abington Heights Marching Band.

MAY 4 Bus trip: Monday, May 4 will be a bus trip to Villa Roma Resort. Live Show: Tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. $80 per person includes bus, refreshments, special activities, four course luncheon, live stage show and more. Must include entree choice with reservation. Departs Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Reservation must be made by April 3.

Reminders

Portraits in Pen: An essay contest celebrating women. A picture may be worth a thousand words, but 1,000 words can paint a beautiful, engaging portrait, a glimpse into the soul.



To celebrate the 100th year anniversary of women’s right to vote, The Gathering Place is sponsoring Portraits in Pen. Write an essay about a woman in your life, yourself included. Email your 1,000-word entries to GatheringPlaceCS@gmail.com. Deadline is April 8. For more information visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Storytimes for Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, March 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, March 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, March 17, 24 and 31 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. At Abington Community Library.

Fly Fishing Summer Camp: Registration is now open for applications for the 8th annual Keystone TUTeens Conservation Camp for teens ages 14-18. This is a stay-over camp from June 14-20. Teens learn both the art and sciences of conservation and fly fishing. Cost is $450; scholarships available. Register online at flyfishingsummercamp.org. For more info, email ffnepa@epix.net or call 570-954-5042. Sponsored by Trout Unlimited.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com