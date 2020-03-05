Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MARCH 8 Cash bingo and soup and pierogie sale: Sunday, March 8, noon to 4 p.m. at the the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company’s station dining hall. Bingo is $30 if registered in advance or $35 at the door. Includes 20 games with cash prizes. Top prize is $250. Refreshments available. Doors and kitchen open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo will start at noon. Bring your dauber (daubers will also be available for purchase if needed). Limited to 150 players; no room for non-players. Soup sale options are Manhattan clam chowder and baked potato. Soup is $8/quart; potato pierogies are $7/dozen. All are served cold to take home and prepare. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2vZ6UPJ. For more information or to volunteer, contact Dianna Varady at DiannaVarady@gmail.com or call 570-955-8150.

Book signing: Sunday, March 8 at the Waverly Comm, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp., from 1-2 p.m. in honor of National Women’s History Month, North Abington Township resident and author Dr. Susan Poulson will discuss her new book “Suffrage: The Epic Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote.” Poulson, a professor of American History at the University of Scranton, will summarize the Suffragette Movement and discuss the book during a presentation and book signing.

MARCH 9 Mid-Morning Mingle: Monday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Abington Community Library. Winter can be long and lonely. Branch out and meet some new faces during this informal hour of conversation. Light and cozy refreshments will be provided. No registration requiredMARCH 10 Pop-up event- mature driver safety information: Tuesday, March 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Older, Wiser, Safer: As the years go by, our abilities change. Some things improve as we learn from experience. Others don’t come as easily as they used to. Safe driving habits should be routine at any age. Stop by the informational table in the library and pick up some valuable, safe driving information. Drop-in; no registration required.Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, March 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for March is “The Cincinnati Red Stalkings: A Mickey Rawlings Baseball Mystery” by Troy Soos. The author for April is Raymond Chandler.

MARCH 11 Read to dogs: Wednesday, March 11, drop by the Abington Community Library between 6 and 7 p.m. to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. Children: grades K-4.Noon movie in March: Wednesday, March 11 at noon. “The Quiet Man,” celebrate St. Patrick’s with this timeless film featuring John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara and the lovely Irish countryside at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Suggested donation is $3. For info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352.

MARCH 12 Sensory playtime: Thursday, March 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Abington Community Library. Sensory play and activities. Children: Ages 0-3After school Legos: Thursday, March 12 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: grades K-4.Conversations before the Crisis: Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. join Dr. Giovanni Ramos, Chrissy Jordan, RN, and other representative from AseraCare at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit for a series of four presentations (March 12, June 11, Sept. 10 and Dec. 10) on preparing for your future health care. March discussion will center on when is hospice needed, hospice services and the hospice medical benefit. Cost: free. For more info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352.

Abington Community Garden pop-up event: Thursday, March 12 from 3-5 p.m. the Abington Community Library. A representative from the Abington Community Garden will be at the library to answer your questions. Find out how you can have your own plot in the Abington Community Garden. Drop-in; no registration required.

MARCH 13 Memory cafe: Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, people with memory loss and their caregivers can share some coffee, art, music, games or just enjoy being together. Cost: free. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org. MARCH 14 Pizza sale: Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive. Cost is $10 for plain and $12 for pepperoni, both with or without onion. Pizza is ready to bake or freeze. Pick up and pay at the lower level of the churchOrders must be in by March 8 by 8 p.m. Contact the church office at 570-587-3206 or office@countryside-church.org.

Inspiration from the Winter World: Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library. Join journalist Elizabeth Baumeister for a program at South Abington Park to spark your creative energy. Bring a lunch and your journal if you’d like and be ready to enjoy the outdoors and have a conversation about creativity, writing and the joy of nature.

MARCH 15 Arts at First Presbyterian concert series: Sunday, March 15 at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarks Summit at 4 p.m. violinist Sophie Till and pianist Ron Stabinsky will take the stage. They will be playing Brahms Sonata #2 in A Major for violin and piano, along with selections by Tartini, Coleridge, Paganini and others. They’ve been playing together for more than 20 years, performing a variety of repertoire.



This concert is free of charge, but a free-will offering is taken to help defray the cost of the event.

Open house for Scholastic Clay Target Program: The Factoryville Sportsmen’s Club will host an open house Sunday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If your child is interested in joining a team to promote the shooting sports, sportsmanship and teamwork while learning safe firearms handling under adult supervision, come join the team. Parents or guardians with children from fifth grade through 12th grade along with their child must be present in order to complete the sign-up process.



There is a $55 registration fee for each shooter. The shooter will need to have use of a shotgun,12 or 20 gauge, and shells. No single shot firearms will be permitted.



If your child is interested in participating, but you are unable to attend the open house, you may contact Fred Rose 570-903-5755 to get the necessary forms for your child.Songwriters’ roundtable: Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels, this gathering will provide a venue for fellow songwriters to express and hone their crafts among peers. Cost: free. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org.MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

MARCH 18 Good Grief Art: Every Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning March 18 through May 6 at the Abington Senior Community Center. Learn to paint through your loss. Eight weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a love one, pet or other loss. No art experience necessary. Registration is required. Call 570-586-8996 to register. Program is free.

MARCH 20 Women’s History Month luncheon: Friday, March 20 at noon at Glen Oak Country Club, artist Laurie Newman Tuchel will serve as the keynote speaker at a Women’s History Month luncheon, hosted by the Waverly Comm. An artist’s reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. in the Waverly Small Works Gallery in the South Wing of the Comm.

MARCH 24 Casino trip: Tuesday, March 24 is the Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $25 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and leaves Tioga Downs at 5 p.m. Call 570-586-9656 Ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

APRIL 4 Spring craft fair: Saturday, April 4 at Abington Heights High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be artisans, businesses, farmers, vendors, food, baskets and more. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Abington Heights Marching Band. Cash is preferred for items purchased. MAY 4 Bus trip: Monday, May 4 will be a bus trip to Villa Roma Resort. Live Show: Tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. $80 per person includes bus, refreshments, special activities, four course luncheon, live stage show and more. Must include entree choice with reservation. Departs Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Reservation must be made by April 3.

Reminders

Storytimes for Children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays March 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays March 10, 17, 24, 31 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Children: Ages 0-5

Release Your Inner Writer: Four Mondays: March 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Alison Treat will teach about different writing genres and techniques. Read from your work and receive feedback from each other and instructor. Cost: $40. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.

Ballroom dancing: Five Mondays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Jill and Gehred Wetzel will add new steps to your repertoire. Will feature Intermediate Argentine Tango from 6-7 p.m. and Beginner Cha-cha from 7-8 p.m. Cost $55 per student. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.

Gardening workshops: The Waverly Community House will offer a free four-week gardening series. The workshops are scheduled as follows: Thursdays, March 5 through March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon or from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Living with a short season can be frustrating, even to an alpine gardener.The workshops will be conducted by John Raike. Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will benefit the Comm’s Garden Project. For more information or to register, call the Comm office at 570-586-8191.

Fly Fishing Summer Camp: Registration is now open for applications for the 8th annual Keystone TUTeens Conservation Camp for teens ages 14-18. This is a stay-over camp from June 14-20. Teens learn both the art and sciences of conservation and fly fishing. Cost is $450; scholarships available. Register online at flyfishingsummercamp.org. For more info, email ffnepa@epix.net or call 570-954-5042. Sponsored by Trout Unlimited.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Reach the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com