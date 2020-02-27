Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FEB. 27 Homeschoolers at The Library: Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attention, homeschooling parents: bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-fourth.

FEB. 28 Pizza party: Friday, Feb. 28 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Celebrate the conclusion of Winter Challenge by coming to the library for some pizza fun. Drop in and enjoy pizza crafts and activities anytime between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Storyteller Chris Arcangelo will share stories at 3:15, and pizza will be served at 3:45. Register to be included in the pizza count. Reach the library at 570-587-3440.Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Art, books and food. Join other teens in fifth through 12th grade to discuss the book of the month, “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. For more information or to register, call the library at 570-587-3440.

Pysanky Eggs with Tammy: Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Learn how to make Ukrainian pysanky. In this class you will have step by step instructions and will learn a basic design. Materials fee: $20. To register or for more information, call the library at 570-587-3440.

FEB. 29 Pasta dinner: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 South Turnpike Road, Dalton. Dinners for adults are $9, dinners for children are $5. Takeout is available. Chips, Dips and Sips: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Abington Community Library (ACL). Enjoy a gathering of friends at the library. Features wine tasting, chips and dips and live music. Admission: $10 per person/$15 per couple. Price includes one-year membership in the Friends of the ACL. You must be at least 21 years of age to attend this event. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 4 Master Gardner training program: BeginningWednesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County will be offering a Penn State Extension Master Gardener training program. This 15-week long basic training course is a series of evening classes covering the major aspects of home horticulture. Throughout basic training and beyond, Master Gardener Trainees work with Master Gardeners serving the larger community with gardening knowledge and support.



For more information on the Master Gardener Basic Training program, check-out the following information sessions. Master Gardeners will give an overview presentation followed by a question and answer session and the opportunity to apply for the training.

MARCH 8 Cash bingo and soup and pierogie sale: Sunday, March 8, noon to 4 p.m. at the the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company’s station dining hall. Bingo is $30 if registered in advance or $35 at the door. Includes 20 games with cash prizes. Top prize is $250. Refreshments available. Doors and kitchen open at 11:30 a.m. and bingo will start at noon. Bring your dauber (daubers will also be available for purchase if needed). Limited to 150 players; no room for non-players. Soup sale options are Manhattan clam chowder and baked potato. Soup is $8/quart; potato pierogies are $7/dozen. All are served cold to take home and prepare. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2vZ6UPJ. For more information or to volunteer, contact Dianna Varady at DiannaVarady@gmail.com or call 570-955-8150.Book signing: Sunday, March 8 at the Waverly Comm, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp., from 1-2 p.m. in honor of National Women’s History Month, North Abington Township resident and author Dr. Susan Poulson will discuss her new book “Suffrage: The Epic Struggle for Women’s Right to Vote.” Poulson, a professor of American History at the University of Scranton, will summarize the Suffragette Movement and discuss the book during a presentation and book signing.MARCH 10 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, March 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for March is “The Cincinnati Red Stalkings: A Mickey Rawlings Baseball Mystery” by Troy Soos. The author for April is Raymond Chandler.

MARCH 11 Noon movie in March: Wednesday, March 11 at noon. “The Quiet Man,” celebrate St. Patrick’s with this timeless film featuring John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara and the lovely Irish countryside at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Suggested donation is $3. For info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352.MARCH 12 Conversations before the Crisis: Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. join Dr. Giovanni Ramos, Chrissy Jordan, RN, and other representative from Asera Care at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit for a series of four presentations (March 12, June 11, Sept. 10 and Dec. 10) on preparing for your future health care. March discussion will center on when is hospice needed, hospice services and the hospice medical benefit. Cost: free. For more info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-575-8352.

MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

MARCH 18 Good Grief Art: Every Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning March 18 through May 6 at the Abington Senior Community Center. Learn to paint through your loss. Eight weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a love one, pet or other loss. No art experience necessary. Registration is required. Call 570-586-8996 to register. Program is free.

MARCH 20 Women’s History Month luncheon: Friday, March 20 at noon at Glen Oak Country Club, artist Laurie Newman Tuchel will serve as the keynote speaker at a Women’s History Month luncheon, hosted by the Waverly Comm. An artist’s reception is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. in the Waverly Small Works Gallery in the South Wing of the Comm.

MARCH 24 Casino trip: Tuesday, March 24 is the Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino. $25 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Leaves Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. and leaves Tioga Downs at 5 p.m. Call 570-586-9656 Ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

MAY 4 Bus trip: Monday, May 4 will be a bus trip to Villa Roma Resort. Live Show: Tribute to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. $80 per person includes bus, refreshments, special activities, four course luncheon, live stage show and more. Must include entree choice with reservation. Departs Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 570-586-9656, ext. 4. Reservation must be made by April 3.

Reminders

Release Your Inner Writer: Four Mondays: March 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Alison Treat will teach about different writing genres and techniques. Read from your work and receive feedback from each other and instructor. Cost: $40. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.Ballroom dancing: Five Mondays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at Clarks Green United Methodist Church. Jill and Gehred Wetzel will add new steps to your repertoire. Will feature Intermediate Argentine Tango from 6-7 p.m. and Beginner Cha-cha from 7-8 p.m. Cost $55 per student. For info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-575-8352.

Gardening workshops: The Waverly Community House will offer a free four-week gardening series. The workshops are scheduled as follows: Thursdays, March 5 through March 26 from 10 a.m. to noon or from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Living with a short season can be frustrating, even to an alpine gardener.

The workshops will teach you how to cope with nature’s challenges and bring forth beauty and wonder in your yard. Through lectures and visual presentations, you’ll learn to garden with bulbs, conifers, evergreens, flowering vines, ground covers and hardy perennials. You’ll also learn ways to attract beneficial insects and birds to your gardens.



The workshops will be conducted by John Raike.



Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will benefit The Comm’s Garden Project. For more information or to register for the workshops, please call The Comm office 570-586-8191.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

