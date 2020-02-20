Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FEB. 20

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to people of all ages who are using a pump or considering it. A Certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

FEB. 21

Drop-in Help Desk: Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Abington Community Library. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content and more.

Tabletop Game Night: Friday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Join local gamer, Kyle, for a tabletop game night of “FUN: Fellowship, Unity and Nonsensical Humor,” free of charge. All you need to do bring is yourself. Games are provided.

Pizza Pizza Pizza: Friday, Feb. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Teens in fifth through eighth grades are invited for pizza games, pizza trivia and pizza tasting. Registration is required. Call 570-587-3440.FEB. 22 VFW musical entertainment: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the VFW Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

Pie for Breakfast: Saturday, Feb. 22, Abington Christian Academy will host its annual Pie for Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. The event is all-you-can-eat breakfast of homemade pies, breakfast casseroles, quiche and pizza. Beverages include bottomless coffee, tea, hot cocoa and milk. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. New this year: to-go option is $5 for five slices of pie. All proceeds benefit Abington Christian Academy, a classical early elementary school.

FEB. 23 Cook-off: Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2-6 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on Keystone College’s campus. The Keystone College chapter of the Wildlife Society will hold a wild-game chili cook-off. Proceeds will be used to fund the chapter’s activities on campus, including conservation projects. Registration is $10 and individuals wishing to participate with a wild-game entry may do so on Facebook by searching, “Eco Club/TWS Student Chapter 1st Annual Game Chili.” Suggested donation for spectators is $5 at the door. Prizes will be awarded for various chili recipes. There will be vendors, conservation organizations, a silent auction, door prizes and raffles.

Mega Bingo: Abington Heights Civic League will host Mega Bingo, Feb. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Eagle Cleaners or from any AHCL member. Event is BYOB and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

FEB. 24

Math and Science Club: Monday, Feb. 24 from 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s Math and Science Club. Each month, there are different activities and challenges to complete. For children in grades K-4.Books + Bites Book Club: Monday, Feb. 24 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. It’s a scrumptious book club where members discuss a novel and eat specially curated food which relates to the book. This month’s book is “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Migual Ruiz. Facilitator is Linde Maurer.

FEB. 25 Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m., dine in or take out at Parish Hall at The Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton. Free-will offering. All proceeds benefit AEM (Food Pantry & Emergency Fund). First responders and military in uniform will be served free of charge.Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come share your thoughts and ideas. For teens in grades five through 12. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

FEB. 26

Block Party: Thursday, Feb. 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: no throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For children ages 2-7.Tech Tutors: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at The Gathering Place at 7 p.m. Local high school students will help you individually with your smart phones and iPads. Registration is necessary at gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost: free.

FEB. 27

Homeschoolers at The Library: Thursday, Feb. 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attention, homeschooling parents: bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For students in grades K-fourth.

FEB. 28

Pizza party: Friday, Feb. 28 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Celebrate the conclusion of Winter Challenge by coming to the library for some pizza fun. Drop in and enjoy pizza crafts and activities anytime between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Storyteller Chris Arcangelo will share stories at 3:15, and pizza will be served at 3:45. Register to be included in the pizza count. Reach the library at 570-587-3440.

FEB. 28

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Feb. 28 from 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Art, books and food. Join other teens in fifth through 12th grade to discuss the book of the month, “When You Reach Me” by Rebecca Stead. For more information or to register, call the library at 570-587-3440.Pysanky Eggs with Tammy: Friday, Feb. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Learn how to make Ukrainian pysanky. In this class you will have step by step instructions and will learn a basic design. Materials fee: $20. To register or for more information, call the library at 570-587-3440.

FEB. 29 Chips, Dips and Sips: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Abington Community Library (ACL). Enjoy a gathering of friends at the library. Features wine tasting, chips and dips and live music. Admission: $10 per person/$15 per couple. Price includes one-year membership in the Friends of the ACL. You must be at least 21 years of age to attend this event. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

MARCH 10 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, March 10, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for March is “The Cincinnati Red Stalkings: A Mickey Rawlings Baseball Mystery” by Troy Soos. The author for April is Raymond Chandler.

MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

MARCH 18

Good Grief Art: Every Wednesday from 1-2:30 p.m. beginning March 28 through May 6 at the Abington Senior Community Center. Learn to paint through your loss. Eight weeks of art lessons and healing for beginners who have lost a love one, pet or other loss. No art experience necessary. Registration is required. Call 570-586-8996 to register. Program is free.

Reminder

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.