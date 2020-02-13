Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FEB. 13 The Paradox of Elderhood: Thursday, Feb. 13 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join in a discussion group on society’s need of new attitudes toward our older population, our need for elders and what it takes to be true elder. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost: $25.

FEB. 14 & 28 Memory Cafe: Fridays, Feb. 14 and 28 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place for people with memory loss and their caregivers to share a cup of coffee, socialize with others and take part in art, music, games or just enjoy a morning out. Admission is free. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 15 An afternoon with Abraham Lincoln: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. at Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton. Clarks Summit resident Robert Hughes will present “President Abraham Lincolm: The Great Uniter,” a one-man, two-act play, written by him. The dramatic reading will be presented as an interview that celebrates President Lincoln as the “Champion of Human Rights and Divine Justice.” The event is free, but reservations are required. Call 570-348-3000x3023 to reserve your spot.Celebrate winter on the Trolley Trail: Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Glenburn. The free event is open to all ages and will include a guided nature walk, make your own bird treats and hot chocolate and s’mores. Bring your own mug. Donations of dry cat and dog food for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter will be accepted. FEB. 16 The Songwriters’ Roundtable: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Local songwriters of all experience and age levels will meet to express and hone their art, find ideas and encouragement. Admission is free. For more info, visitgatheringplacecs.org.

FEB. 22 Musical entertainment: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the VFW Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

Pie for Breakfast: Saturday, Feb. 22, Abington Christian Academy will host its annual Pie for Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. The event is all-you-can-eat breakfast of homemade pies, breakfast casseroles, quiche and pizza. Beverages include bottomless coffee, tea, hot cocoa and milk. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. New this year: to-go option is $5 for five slices of pie. All proceeds benefit Abington Christian Academy, a classical early elementary school.

FEB. 23

Cook-off: Sunday, Feb. 23 from 2-6 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on Keystone College’s campus. The Keystone College chapter of the Wildlife Society will hold a wild-game chili cook-off.



Proceeds will be used to fund the chapter’s activities on campus, including conservation projects. Registration is $10 and individuals wishing to participate with a wild-game entry may do so on Facebook by searching, Eco Club/TWS Student Chapter 1st Annual Game Chili



Suggested donation for spectators is $5 at the door.



Prizes will be awarded for various chili recipes. There will be vendors, conservation organizations, a silent auction, door prizes, and raffles. Bingo: Abington Heights Civic League will host Mega Bingo, Feb. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Eagle Cleaners or from any AHCL member. Event is BYOB and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

FEB. 25 Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: Feb. 25, 5-7 p.m., dine in or take out at Parish Hall at The Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton. Free-will offering. All proceeds benefit AEM (Food Pantry & Emergency Fund). First responders and military in uniform will be served free of charge.FEB. 26 Tech Tutors: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at The Gathering Place at 7 p.m. Local high school students will help you individually with your smart phones and iPads. Registration is necessary at gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost is free.MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

Reminder

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.