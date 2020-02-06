Article Tools Font size – + Share This



FEB. 6 VFW House Committee meeting: Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. is the VFW House Committee, followed by the VFW monthly meeting at 7 p.m., at the VFW Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. FEB. 7 Chicken and biscuit dinner: Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Waverly Twp. An evening offood, corny chicken jokes and basket raffles. The event will include a selfie station in the new barnyard. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds from the basket raffles will go toward the 2020 CROP Hunger Walk. Any questions, call the church office at 570-586-8166.

FEB. 8 Willy Wonka Family Valentine’s Party: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Waverly Community House will host its annual Family Valentine’s Party for children of all ages in the Comm’s auditorium, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township. This year’s party has a Willy Wonka theme and activities will include Valentine crafts and games and, of course, a candy store. The event is free; donations will be accepted at the door. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable breakfast items (cereal, peanut butter, jelly) which will be donated to the families served by United Neighborhood Centers. The event is sponsored by Constantino’s Event Venue, Realty Network Group and Toyota of Scranton. For more information, visit waverlycomm.org or the Waverly Comm Facebook page.

FEB. 9 Our Town student art show: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit. The free gallery opening will feature art by Abington Heights junior and senior students. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 12 VFW Auxiliary monthly meeting: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

FEB. 13

The Paradox of Elderhood: Thursdays, Feb. 13 and at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Join in a discussion group on society’s need of new attitudes toward our older population, our need for elders and what it takes to be true elder. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612. Cost: $25.

FEB. 14 & 28

Memory Cafe: Fridays, Feb. 14 and 28 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A place for people with memory loss and their caregivers to share a cup of coffee, socialize with others and take part in art, music, games or just enjoy a morning out. Admission is free. For more information, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 16 The Songwriters’ Roundtable: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Local songwriters of all experience and age levels will meet to express and hone their art, find ideas and encouragement. Admission is free. For more info, visitgatheringplacecs.org.FEB. 23 Bingo: Abington Heights Civic League will host Mega Bingo, Feb. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Eagle Cleaners or from any AHCL member. Event is BYOB and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

FEB. 22 Musical entertainment: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the VFW Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

Pie for Breakfast: Saturday, Feb. 22, Abington Christian Academy will host its annual Pie for Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. The event is all-you-can-eat breakfast of homemade pies, breakfast casseroles, quiche and pizza. Beverages include bottomless coffee, tea, hot cocoa and milk. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10. New this year: to-go option is $5 for five slices of pie. All proceeds benefit Abington Christian Academy, a classical early elementary school.

MARCH 17 St. Patrick’s Day dinner: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Serving will be from 4-7 p.m.

Reminders

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.