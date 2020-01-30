Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JAN. 30 Cruise Night: Abington Travel will give a presentation on river cruising on the AMA ship lines on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Admission is free. For more information, contact Abington Travel at 570-586-1666.

FEB. 1

Flapjack Fundraiser: The Lackawanna Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold a Flapjack Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant in the Viewmont Mall. Tickets are available at the door or from A&G Outfitters, 542 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Proceeds will help the chapter continue with improvements to the Lackawanna River Watershed.

FEB. 2 VFW Super Bowl party: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. There will be a buffet and 50/50.

FEB. 7 Chicken and biscuit dinner: Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Waverly Twp. The Waverly Flock will host an evening of fabulous food, corny chicken jokes and basket raffles. The event will include a selfie station in the new barnyard. The menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, beverage and dessert. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds from the basket raffles will go toward the 2020 CROP Hunger Walk. Any questions, call the church office at 570-586-8166.

FEB. 8 Willy Wonka Family Valentine’s Party: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon, the Waverly Community House will host its annual Family Valentine’s Party for children of all ages. in the Comm’s auditorium, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Township. This year’s party has a Willy Wonka theme and activities will include Valentine crafts and games and, of course, a candy store. The event is free. Donations will be accepted at the door to cover the cost of supplies. Those attending are asked to bring non-perishable breakfast items (cereal, peanut butter, jelly) which will be donated to the families served by United Neighborhood Centers. The event is sponsored by Constantino’s Event Venue, Realty Network Group and Toyota of Scranton. For more information about the Waverly Community House, visit waverlycomm.org or the Waverly Comm Facebook page.FEB. 9 Our Town student art show: Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit. The free gallery opening will feature art by Abington Heights junior and senior students. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 23 Bingo: Abington Heights Civic League will host Mega Bingo, Feb. 23 at the Clarks Summit Fire Hall, 321 Bedford St. Doors open at noon. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Eagle Cleaners or from any AHCL member. Event is BYOB and food will be available for purchase. For more information, call 570-587-3101.

Reminder

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Accounting students from The University of Scranton will assist local residents with filing their federal, state and local tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service will be provided to residents of Lackawanna and Wayne counties with household incomes of $56,000 or less for 2019. Walk-in VITA service is available in room 111 of Brennan Hall on Madison Avenue, on the university’s campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, Feb. 10, to Wednesday, March 11, and from Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3. Hours of service will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Service on campus will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and advance appointments cannot be scheduled. The VITA service is also available by appointment only at the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties office at 615 Jefferson Avenue. Service for senior citizens only is also available at several locations in the area in March. Limited appointments are available and can be made online at uwic.net/taxes. Residents may also call the university’s VITA Program at 570-941-4045. Appointments can be made for service at the University of Scranton only for Sunday, Feb. 9, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.