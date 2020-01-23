Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JAN. 23 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keystone College in Evans Hall, 1 College Green.



A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.Wine and paint: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the in the auditorium at the Waverly Comm, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp. Get rid of the winter blues and join The Waverly Community House and its Artist-In-Residence, Merissa Garrison, for an evening of wine and painting. The fee of $35 per person includes canvas, paint and instruction by Merissa. Students are asked to bring their own refreshments and to register in advance. Participants must be 21 years old. To register, visit waverlycomm.org or call The Comm office at 570-586-8191, extension 2. No prior experience is needed.

Northeast Vegetable Meeting: Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company on Newton Ransom Boulevard in Clarks Summit, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Northeast Vegetable meeting will include vegetable specialists conducting and sharing the latest research on vegetable production. There will be guest speakers, information on a variety of topics and a hot buffet lunch. The registration fee is $36 and includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.

JAN. 25 Outdoor expo: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Theater in Brooks on Keystone College’s campus, the Keystone College Creekwalkers Fishing Club will host its Outdoor Expo. The expo will provide an opportunity for local businesses related to the outdoors and conservation to advertise, sell merchandise and spread their message to the community. Admission is $10; free for children under 10. There will be a raffle for Costa sunglasses and other similar items and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Creekwalkers to fund club activities and conservation efforts. For more information, contact Scott Moyer, club president, at smoyer1@keystone.edu.

JAN. 26 OLP Open House: Our Lady of Peace School will host its annual Open House, Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m., at the school, 410 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Teachers will be available in their classrooms to discuss curriculum and co-curricular activities. To schedule a private tour of the school, call 570-587-4152.

Abington Community Library’s Readers Cruise Fundraiser: Sept. 19-24, sailing out of Port Liberty, New Jersey onboard the Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas, to King’s Wharf, Bermuda. Enjoy fine dining, live music and shows, kid’s programs, a fitness center, nightlife and more. A private group meeting hosted by the library will feature door prizes and surprises. Prices vary. Royal Caribbean will donate $50 per stateroom back to the library; however, the first five cabins booked with full deposit will earn an additional $25 for the library plus a $25 onboard credit. Registration information can be found online at bit.ly/2uxtBty. For more information, email BeckyGandy@ymail.com.

JAN. 29 Coffee, Chocolate and Cinema: “Forrest Gump” will be shown, Wednesday, Jan. 29 at noon at the Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. A $3 donation is requested. For more info, visit gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.JAN. 30 Cruise Night: Abington Travel will give a presentation on river cruising on the AMA ship lines on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Admission is free. For more information, contact Abington Travel at 570-586-1666.

JAN. 31 Memory Cafe: Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place. A social gathering for people with memory loss and their care givers to share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, cards or just enjoy being with others. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 1 Flapjack Fundraiser: The Lackawanna Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold a Flapjack Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8-10 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant in the Viewmont Mall. Tickets are available at the door or from A&G Outfitters, 542 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Proceeds will help the chapter continue with improvements to the Lackawanna River Watershed.

FEB. 2 VFW Super Bowl party: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. There will be a buffet and 50/50.

FEB. 7 Chicken and biscuit dinner: Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Waverly United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Waverly Twp. The Waverly Flock will host an evening of fabulous food, corny chicken jokes and basket raffles. The event will include a selfie station in the new barnyard. The menu includes chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, peas, beverage and dessert. Donations will be accepted, and all proceeds from the basket raffles will go toward the 2020 CROP Hunger Walk. Any questions, call the church office at 570-586-8166.

Reminder

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Accounting students from The University of Scranton will assist local residents with filing their federal, state and local tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service will be provided to residents of Lackawanna and Wayne counties with household incomes of $56,000 or less for 2019. Walk-in VITA service is available in room 111 of Brennan Hall on Madison Avenue, on the university’s campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, Feb. 10, to Wednesday, March 11, and from Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3. Hours of service will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Service on campus will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and advance appointments cannot be scheduled. The VITA service is also available by appointment only at the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties office at 615 Jefferson Avenue. Service for senior citizens only is also available at several locations in the area in March. Limited appointments are available and can be made online at uwic.net/taxes. Residents may also call the university’s VITA Program at 570-941-4045. Appointments can be made for service at the University of Scranton only for Sunday, Feb. 9, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

