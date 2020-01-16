Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JAN. 21

Backyard Beekeepers: The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers will meet Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ryon Room at the Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St., Clarks Summit. The meeting will last two to two and a half hours and cover basics including where to obtain bees, equipment and time. It is open to beginners and anyone interested in starting beekeeping. Cost is $5 and will benefit the library. JAN. 23 Wine and paint: Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the in the auditorium at the Waverly Comm, 1115 North Abington Road, Waverly Twp. Get rid of the winter blues and join The Waverly Community House and its Artist-In-Residence, Merissa Garrison, for an evening of wine and painting. The fee of $35 per person includes canvas, paint and instruction by Merissa. Students are asked to bring their own refreshments and to register in advance. Participants must be 21 years old. To register, visit waverlycomm.org or call The Comm office at 570-586-8191, extension 2. No prior experience is needed.

Northeast Vegetable Meeting: Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company on Newton Ransom Boulevard in Clarks Summit, from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. The Northeast Vegetable meeting will include vegetable specialists conducting and sharing the latest research on vegetable production. There will be guest speakers, information on a variety of topics and a hot buffet lunch. The registration fee is $36 and includes morning refreshments, lunch, and handouts. Pre-registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count. Interested individuals can register on-line at extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling toll-free at 1-877-345-0691.

JAN. 25 Outdoor expo: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Theater in Brooks on Keystone College’s campus, the Keystone College Creekwalkers Fishing Club will host its Outdoor Expo. The expo will provide an opportunity for local businesses related to the outdoors and conservation to advertise, sell merchandise and spread their message to the community. The event is $10. Children under age 10 are free. There will be a raffle for Costa sunglasses and other similar items and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit the Creekwalkers to fund club activities and conservation efforts. For more information, contact Scott Moyer, club president, at smoyer1@keystone.edu.

JAN. 26 OLP Open House: Our Lady of Peace School will host its annual Open House, Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1-3 p.m., at the school, 410 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Teachers will be available in their classrooms to discuss curriculum and co-curricular activities. To schedule a private tour of the school, call 570-587-4152.

Abington Community Library’s Readers Cruise Fundraiser: Sept. 19-24, sailing out of Port Liberty, New Jersey onboard the Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas, to King’s Wharf, Bermuda. Enjoy fine dining, live music and shows, kid’s programs, a fitness center, nightlife and more. A private group meeting hosted by the library will feature door prizes and surprises. Prices vary. Royal Caribbean will donate $50 per stateroom back to the library; however, the first five cabins booked with full deposit will earn an additional $25 for the library plus a $25 onboard credit. Registration information can be found online at bit.ly/2uxtBty. For more information, join the Abington Community Library Readers Cruise Facebook group or email BeckyGandy@ymail.com.

JAN. 30 Cruise Night: Abington Travel will give a presentation on river cruising on the AMA ship lines on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Admission is free. For more information, contact Abington Travel at 570-586-1666.

JAN. 31

Memory Cafe: Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place. A social gathering for people with memory loss and their care givers to share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, cards or just enjoy being with others. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCs.org or call 570-881-7612.

FEB. 2

VFW Super Bowl party: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. There will be a buffet and 50/50.

Reminder

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.



Call 570-342-4348 for more information.Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program: Accounting students from The University of Scranton will assist local residents with filing their federal, state and local tax returns as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The free service will be provided to residents of Lackawanna and Wayne counties with household incomes of $56,000 or less for 2019. Residents using the VITA service are asked to bring the following items: a valid photo ID; all W2 Forms; all 1099 forms (interest, dividends, pensions); unemployment paperwork; real estate tax receipts for rent/tax rebate; Form 8332 for non-custodial parents; Social Security cards for all taxpayers and dependents; W-7 forms if appropriate; information related to income and expenses (business, rental properties, sale of stocks); a personal banking account check if direct deposit is desired; and any documentation related to health insurance for themselves and anyone on the tax return, such as Form 1095-A, -B or -C. Last year’s tax returns are also requested. Walk-in VITA service without an appointment is available in room 111 of Brennan Hall on Madison Avenue, on the university’s campus on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Monday, Feb. 10, to Wednesday, March 11, and from Monday, March 23, to Friday, April 3. Hours of service will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Service on campus will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis and advance appointments cannot be scheduled. The university reserves the right to cap the number of walk-in residents served within a single day. In addition to the university’s campus, the VITA service is available by appointment only at the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties office at 615 Jefferson Avenue. Service for senior citizens only is also available at several locations in the area in March. Limited appointments are available and can be made online at uwic.net/taxes. Residents may also call the university’s VITA Program at 570-941-4045. Appointments can be made for service at the University of Scranton only for Sunday, Feb. 9, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.