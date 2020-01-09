Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JAN. 9

After school Legos: Thursday, Jan. 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. For grades K-4. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 9 & 23 Craft and Chat: Thursdays, Jan. 9 and 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Bring your project to work on. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.JAN. 11 Abington Community Library’s 60th Birthday Party: Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library. Join in celebrating this milestone with cake and coffee. There will be photographs from the past for viewing. Drop in and share your memories and favorite moments.

INBODY570 Scan: Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Looking to stay on track with your health goals? Come in for your INBODY SCAN and receive a full result sheet printout that shows your percent body fat, segmental muscle, and fat analysis, body water analysis, visceral fat level and how many calories to consume to conquer your goals. Each scan comes with a ten-minute consultation explaining your results. The fee for the scan and consultation is $30 and due at the time of the scan. Sign up for a time slot for this health opportunity, presented by Altitude Nutrition and Exercise Consulting. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.JAN. 13 & 15 Technology scheduling sessions: Monday, Jan. 13 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6-7 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 14 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The selection for January is Sophie Kinsella’s “The Undomestic Goddess.” The author for February is Stieg Larsson.

JAN. 15, 22 and 29 Coffee, Chocolate and Cinema: Three Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Noontime movies will be offered. The movie on the 15 will be “Arsenic and Old Lace” starring Cary Grant. Movies for the following Wednesdays will be chosen by those attending the first event. Free to public. Donation requested. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

JAN. 16 Keystone College’s Transfer Thursday: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. If you would like a campus tour outside of those two time slots, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 ahead of your visit. For more information, visit keystone.edu.

Block Party: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. For ages 2-7.

Paper Crafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Theme: “Loving Thoughts.” Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. The theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 17

Teens’ popcorn and a movie: Friday, Jan. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Make different flavors of popcorn to eat and enjoy a short movie. For teens in grades 5-8. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

Coffeehouse Concert: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S . State St., Clarks Summit. This event will feature local songwriters, Gary Carl, B.W. Deary, Tina Graye, Zach Sprowls and Timothy Zieger. Suggested donation of $5. Refreshments available for $1. For more info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612

JAN. 18

Pet Adoption Day: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 570-587-3440 or the shelter at 570-586-3700.

JAN. 19 Songwriters Roundtable: Sunday, Jan. 19 and the third Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit. Open to local songwriters of all experience and age levels. Find practical ideas, encouragement and connections with like-minded people. For more info visit gatheringplacecs.org. JAN. 21

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. A $5 donation fee for new members goes back to the library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Civil War Round Table: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 22 Coffee, Chocolate and Cinema: Wednesday, Jan. 22 at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit, the second in a noon movie series will feature “Waking Ned Devine,” the story of a man who dies with a winning lottery ticket in his hands and his whole village tries to hide his death to claim the ticket. Suggested donation is $3. For more info visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

JAN. 23 Blood dirve: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evans Hall at Keystone College, 1 College Green, La Plume. You can make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

JAN. 24 Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Jan. 24 from 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Art, books and food. Join other teens for discussion of the book of the month. In January, bring your own book to share with the group. For grades 5-12. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 25

Keystone College information session: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall). Visit campus; it is the best way to experience Keystone College. Attend an information session, enjoy a campus tour and meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant admissions decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570945-8111 or email admissions@keystone.edu.

Keystone Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Theatre in Brooks. Join The Keystone Creekwalkers Fishing Club of Keystone College for an outdoor expo. Vendors will sell merchandise, and there will be a raffle and 50/50. Big-ticket raffle items include a pair of Costa sunglasses. Conservation agencies will also be in attendance. General admission is $10, admission for children under age 10 is free.

Senior Wind Band Celebration: Marywood University’s music, theatre and dance department will host its Senior Wind Band Celebration 10th Anniversary performance on Saturday, Jan. 25 in the Sette LaVerghetta Center for Performing Arts on the university’s campus. Admission is free. The Celebration Band will begin at 7 p.m., led by conductor Lauren Reynolds. Patrick Erwin will conduct the Celebration Band at 7:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with the Honor Band taking the stage at 8 p.m., led by conductor Donald Schofield. The Wind Band Celebration Festival Concerts include local and regional students from numerous high schools including Abington Heights.

JAN. 27 Math and Science Club: Monday, Jan. 27 from 4:15-5 p.m. at Abington Community Library. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. For grades K-4. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.Books + Bites Book Club: Monday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. It’s a scrumptious book club with discussion of a novel and eating specially curated food that relates to the book. This month is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richarson. Facilitator: Linda Lloyd. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

Resume workshop: Monday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library. This workshop provides tips on writing an effective resume as well as updating an existing resume and how to incorporate your knowledge, skills and abilities in order to be viewed as the better candidate. Bring your current resume in print or electronic form. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 28 Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 4-5 p.m. at the library. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. Come share your thoughts and ideas. For grades 5-12. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 30

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Abington Community Library. Homeschooling parents, bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. Includes hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. For grades K-4. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

JAN. 31

Drop-in help desk: Friday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Abington Community Library. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

FEB. 12

Casino trip: Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary is sponsoring a bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The bus will leave Clarks Summit at 9 a.m. Cost: $25 includes $30 in free play and $10 food voucher. Make up date, if inclement weather, is Feb. 19. Call 570-586-9656, ext. 4 for reservations and further details. Reservations must be made by Feb. 4.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Story times for children: Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, will host the following story times this month. Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, Jan. 15, 22 and 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com