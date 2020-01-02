Article Tools Font size – + Share This



JAN. 2

Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Jan. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit State Hospital Newton Hall, 1451 Hillside Drive. As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19 though Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

ONGOING/REMINDERS

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter.

Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

