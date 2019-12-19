Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEC. 19 Insulin support group: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are using a pump or are considering it. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Paper Crafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Theme: winter greetings. Materials cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class. For more information or to register, call 570-587-3440.

DEC. 20 Holiday sing along: The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a holiday sing along featuring Ernie Pappa on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to join in singing holiday songs. There will be hot cider and soup. Free to public. For info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Teens holiday fun night: Friday, Dec. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Get in the spirit of the season with holiday karaoke, cookie decorating, homemade poppers and more. For students in fifth through eighth grade. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

DEC. 21 “A Christmas Carol:” Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2p.m. at St. Peter’s Ev Lutheran Church, 1000 Taylor Ave., Scranton, Clarks Summit resident, Robert Hughes will present “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. Donation is $10.All-day Craft & Chat: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome. For more information, call 570-587-3440.Little Women discussion and movie: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. In preparation for the new movie coming out on Christmas Day, a rewatch of the Winona Ryder version of Little Women (1994). Come at 2 p.m. for a short discussion of the book, or just at 2:30 for the movie. Giveaways and snacks will be provided. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

Longest Night Service: Saturday, Dec. 21, 5 p.m. at The Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn Township. Candle lighting and Eucharist. A special service for those who are alone or lonely during this holiday season. For more information, visit epiphanyglenburn.org or call 570-563-1564.

DEC. 26 Craft & Chat: Thursday, Dec. 26, 6-8 p.m. at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Bring your project to work on. No registration required. For more information, call 570-587-3440.

DEC. 27 American Red Cross blood drive: Friday, Dec. 27, noon to 5 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. To volunteer to donate, call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit redcrossblood.org or GatheringPlaceCS.org. For more information, call 570-881-7612.

DEC. 31 New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. the Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host a New Year’s Eve Party. Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

JAN. 1 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Jan. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit State Hospital Newton Hall, 1451 Hillside Drive. Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

