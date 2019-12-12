Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEC. 13 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Memory Cafe: Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit, a place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can socialize and share coffee and desserts. Admission is free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

DEC. 14 Christmas program: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host its Christmas program, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. There will be music and a performance of the nativity story. Light refreshments will follow the show.

Wand’ring Aloud: Wand’ring Aloud, a 60’s-80’s-style band, will provide live music Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.

South Abington Lions Club’s kids Christmas party: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m. at Chinchilla Hose Company on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township. Bring the kids to see Santa. Features magic, balloon creations, refreshments and presents. Sponsored by the Lions club and the fire company.DEC. 15 Christmas organ concert: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will host a Christmas organ concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, the director of music for Clarks Green UMC will present.

DEC. 16 Community talk offering support for the bereaved: Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Allied Services Corporate Center, 100 Abington Executive Park. Members of the Spirituality and Bereavement team at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care will host a free community talk aimed at offering support and tools for finding and giving comfort during the holiday season. It will be led by Dr. Lee Davis and Joyce Wizda. RSVP to Megan Cerco at mcerco@allied-services.org or 570-340-6487. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

DEC. 17 Quiet church service: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host a quiet church service Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Quiet church allows adults time to focus on silent contemplation, reflection, prayer and listening to God. Bibles are available along with scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts for the season.

DEC. 18 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 18 from 1-6 p.m. at the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly Twp.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.DEC. 20 Holiday sing along: The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a holiday sing along featuring Ernie Pappa on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to join in singing holiday songs. There will be hot cider and soup. Free to public. For info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

DEC. 27 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 27 from noon to 5 p.m. The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

DEC. 31 New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. the Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host a New Year’s Eve Party. Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

JAN. 1 Blood drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Jan. 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit State Hospital Newton Hall, 1451 Hillside Drive.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Donation bin: A Toys for Tots donation bin is set up inside the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban:

570-348-9185;

suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com