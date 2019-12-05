Article Tools Font size – + Share This



DEC. 5 Painting class: Artist Bill Teitsworth will present “The Order of Painting” on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4-6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. He will instruct on the orderly sequence of paint application. Free and open to the public. For info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.DEC. 5-13 ‘Dearly Departed’ play: Actors Circle will present “Dearly Departed” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets are $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students on Dec. 5. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

DEC. 6-8 Live Nativity of the Abingtons:

Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. Friday and Saturday shows are at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday show is at 6 p.m. There will be a post-performance celebration in the church lobby and Fellowship Hall, featuring live entertainment, complimentary refreshments and a fire in the open hearth. There will also be a Christmas giveaway. For more information visit LiveNativityOfTheAbingtons.com or call the church office at

570-586-8286.

DEC. 7 Holiday Open House: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Everything Natural, 426 South State St., Clarks Summit will host an open house holiday party. The food theme is Your Holiday Cocktail Party 2019. There will be live music by virtuoso, Mark Woodyatt. food stations, basket raffles, a staff cookie contest (customers are judges) and one-day-only, in-store coupons.

DEC. 8 Holiday spin: Dec. 8, at 4 p.m., Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual holiday spin. The spin will feature turkey, ham and slab bacon. Proceeds benefit the post’s scholarship fund.

Play reading: Clarks Summit resident Bob Hughes will present a play adaptation inspired by Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the Henkelman Room at the Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine St., Scranton. The reading is free and open to the public. To register, visit albright.org or call 570-348-3000 etc. 3023.

Christmas concert: The Wally Gordon Community Singers will present its Christmas concert, “NOEL: A Choral Celebration of Christmas,” on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit. The concert will feature a number of instrumentalists. There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering will be received, and the choir will host a reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the concert. This event is offered as a gift to the community. For more information visit wallygordoncommunitysingers.com.DEC. 10 Book club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club is Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. For December, there will be a reader’s choice of any of Ann Perry’s Christmas stories. The author for January 2020 is Sophie Kinsella.

DEC. 13 Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5. Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Memory Cafe: Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St., Clarks Summit, a place where people with memory loss and their caregivers can socialize with others and share coffee and desserts. Admission is free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.

DEC. 14 Christmas Program: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host its Christmas Program, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. There will be sing alongs and performances, including a performance of the nativity story. Light refreshments and fellowship time will follow the show.

Wand’ring Aloud: Wand’ring Aloud, a 60’s-80’s-style band, will provide live music Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks SummitDEC. 15 Christmas Organ Concert: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will host a Christmas organ concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, the director of music for Clarks Green UMC will present.

DEC. 16 Community talk offering support for the bereaved: Members of the Spirituality and Bereavement team at Allied Services Hospice and Palliative Care will host a free community talk aimed at offering support and tools for finding and giving comfort during the holiday season. The talk will be Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Allied Services Corporate Center, 100 Abington Executive Park. It will be led by Dr. Lee Davis, DO, FACOG and Joyce Wizda, MSW. RSVP to Megan Cerco at mcerco@allied-services.org or 570-340-6487. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.

DEC. 17 Quiet church service: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host a quiet church service Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Quiet church allows adults time to focus on silent contemplation, reflection, prayer and listening to God in the stillness and quiet of a sanctuary. Bibles are available along with scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts for the season.

DEC. 20 Holiday sing along: The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., will host a holiday sing along featuring Ernie Pappa on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. All ages are invited to join in singing holiday songs. There will be hot cider and soup. Free to public. For info, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

DEC. 31 New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. the Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host a New Year’s Eve Party. Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Be a Santa to a Senior: Be a Santa to a Senior program, sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, and with the support of many volunteers, community members, nonprofits and businesses, provides holiday cheer through gifts for seniors who might otherwise be overlooked during the holidays. Trees for gift drop off are located at the following Clarks Summit locations: Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St. and Home Instead Senior Care, 506 North State St.

Volunteers needed: Serving Seniors, Inc. is looking for individuals and groups of all ages to write and send/hand deliver personalized Christmas cards to area nursing and assisted living/personal care home residents who may not receive a Christmas card this holiday season. Serving Seniors, Inc. has a list of more than 3,000 residents from various long-term care facilities throughout Lackawanna County who would benefit from a holiday greeting. Students of all ages, scout troops, church and civic groups as well as individuals who would like to share this simple yet meaningful gift of holiday giving are invited to participate. For more information, contact Bernadette R. Jones at 570-344-3931 ext. 4 or servsen@epix.net.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is in front of the flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Donation bin: A Toys for Tots donation bin is set up inside the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

