NOV. 30

Brunch fundraiser: Saturday, Nov. 30 at POSH @ the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. The Abington Heights Marching Comets band will host a Royal Brunch fundraiser. Funds raised will help the band pay for its trip to Hershey Park in December. Tickets are $20 or $12 for children 6 and younger. Tickets include brunch and meet and greet with princes and princesses. There will also be face painting, basket raffles and cash bar. Tickets are available from Eventbrite, any marching band member or Abington Heights Band Boosters Facebook page.

Craft fair: TheDalton Ladies Auxiliary holiday craft fair is Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Hall, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. There will be food and raffles.

Holiday Market: Saturday, Nov. 30, The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will host a holiday market featuring artists and artisans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit gatheringplaceCS.org for more information.

Toy Drive: Matthew’s Hope 4 Miracles Toy Drive is Saturday, Nov. 30 from 2-4 p.m. at South Abington Park. Toys will be collected for children fighting cancer at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. For more information and a list of approved toys, visit bit.ly/2Og7HkH

DEC. 4 Jack and Robby: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Jack and Robby will provide entertainment at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit.DEC. 5-13 Dearly Departed: Actors Circle will present “Dearly Departed” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets are $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students on Dec. 5. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

DEC. 6-8 Live Nativity of the Abingtons: Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at Servant Church of the Abingtons, 204 South Abington Road, Clarks Green. Friday and Saturday shows are at 6 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday show is at 6 p.m. There will also be a post performance celebration in the church lobby and Fellowship Hall, featuring live entertainment, complimentary refreshments and a fire in the open hearth. There will also be a Christmas giveaway. For more information visit LiveNativityOfTheAbingtons.com or call the church office at 570-586-8286.

DEC. 7 Holiday Open House: Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Everything Natural, 426 South State St., Clarks Summit will host an open house holiday party. The food theme is Your Holiday Cocktail Party 2019. There will be live music by provided virtuoso, Mark Woodyatt. food stations, basket raffles, a staff cookie contest (customers are judges) and one-day-only, in-store coupons.

DEC. 8

Holiday spin: Dec. 8, at 4 p.m., Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host its annual holiday spin. The spin, which is open to the public, will feature turkey, ham and slab bacon. Proceeds benefit the post’s scholarship fund.

DEC. 10

Book club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club is Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. For December, there will be a reader’s choice of any of Ann Perry’s Christmas stories. The author for January 2020 is Sophie Kinsella.

DEC. 13 Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 13 from 1-6 p.m. at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway, Clarks Summit.Anyone who donates blood at this drive will be rewarded with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

DEC. 14 Christmas Program: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host its Christmas Program, Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. There will be sing alongs and performances, including a performance of the nativity story. Light refreshments and fellowship time will follow the show.

Wand’ring Aloud: Wand’ring Aloud, a 60’s-80’s-style band, will provide live music Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks SummitDEC. 15 Christmas Organ Concert: The Clarks Green United Methodist Church, 119 Glenburn Road, Clarks Green, will host a Christmas organ concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Jared Bradway, the director of music for Clarks Green UMC will present.

Casino and Craft Fair Trip: The Clarks Summit Fire Company J.W. Hall Auxiliary is sponsoring a bus trip to Tioga Downs Casino on Sunday, Dec. 15. The bus will leave Clarks Summit at 1 p.m. $20 includes access to the craft fair, $30 in free-play, and $10 food voucher. Reservations must be made by Dec. 1. Call 570-586-9656 Ext. 4 for reservations and further details.

DEC. 17 Quiet church service: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Newton Twp., will host a quiet church service Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Quiet church allows adults time to focus on silent contemplation, reflection, prayer and listening to God in the stillness and quiet of a sanctuary. Bibles are available along with scripture suggestions and prayer-thoughts for the season.

DEC. 31 New Year’s Eve Party: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. the Abington Memorial Post 7069, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host a New Year’s Eve Party. Marilyn Kennedy will perform.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Volunteers needed:

Serving Seniors, Inc. is looking for individuals and groups of all ages to write and send/hand deliver personalized Christmas cards to area nursing and assisted

living/personal care home residents who may not receive a Christmas card this holiday season. Serving Seniors, Inc. has a list of more than 3,000 residents from various long-term care facilities throughout Lackawanna County who would benefit from a holiday greeting. Students of all ages, scout troops, church and civic groups as well as individuals who would like to share this simple yet meaningful gift of holiday giving are invited to participate. For more information, contact Bernadette R. Jones at 570-344-3931 ext. 4 or servsen@epix.net.Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Donation bin: A Toys for Tots donation bin is set up inside the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

