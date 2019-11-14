Article Tools Font size – + Share This

GETTY FREEDOM IMAGES Serving Seniors, Inc. is looking for individuals and groups of all ages to write and send/hand deliver personalized Christmas cards to area nursing and assisted living/personal care home residents who may not receive a Christmas card this holiday season.

NOV. 15 Fourth annual Bling Bag Bingo: Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-9 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on Keystone’s campus. Hosted by Keystone College’s Hospitality Club, the event is a Las Vegas-style designer purse bingo. Tickets are $25 for general admission and may be purchased on Facebook, Eventbrite, or at keystone.edu/purse. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30. VIP tables of 10 are also available. Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will be available. Participants bringing one or more canned food item for the Keystone College food pantry will receive one free bingo ticket. Money raised will benefit the Hospitality Club to provide hands-on learning experiences for students.

NOV. 16 Wild For Waterfowl: Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Lackawanna State Park. Join PA Game Commission Wildlife Biologist Molly Giles as she shares her knowledge of interesting birds and the management of waterfowl populations in Pennsylvania and North America. Following the presentation, guests will be invited to go in the field at Lackawanna State Park and neighboring wetlands to identify and observe waterfowl as they migrate through Pennsylvania on their way south. This program is free but registration is required by calling 570-945-7110. Leave your name, phone number, email and how many will be attending in a message.

Autism Parenting Support Group: Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Align, a new support group for parents of children with Autism, will host Roseann Polishan, a specialneeds advocate and parent chair for the Lackawanna Education Task Force. She will answer questions about resources, educational laws and how best to advocate for your child. For more information about Align, call 570-319-6460.

NOV. 17 Chocolate sale: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, will hold a homemade chocolate candy sale Nov. 17. Orders must be placed by Oct. 27. Candy is $9.50 per pound. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

NOV. 22 Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, yoga or just enjoy being with others Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 30 Brunch fundraiser: Saturday, Nov. 30 at POSH @ the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. The Abington Heights Marching Comets band will host a Royal Brunch fundraiser. Funds raised will help the band pay for its trip to Hershey Park in December. Tickets are $20 or $12 for children 6 and younger. Tickets include brunch and meet and greet with princes and princesses. There will also be face painting, basket raffles and cash bar. Tickets are available from Eventbrite, any marching band member or Abington Heights Band Boosters Facebook page.

Craft fair: TheDalton Ladies Auxiliary holiday craft fair is Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Hall, 109 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. There will be food and raffles.

DEC. 5-13 Dearly Departed: Actors Circle will present “Dearly Departed” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students. Tickets are $8 for general and seniors, $6 for students on Dec. 5. For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email tickets@actorscircle.com.

Operation Christmas Child drop-off: Heritage Baptist Church, 415 Venard Road, will serve as a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25. The church is one of 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas. Area families, churches and groups are invited to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.



Heritage Baptist Church drop-off times are:

■ Monday, Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

■ Tuesday, Nov. 19 from noon to 2 p.m.

■ Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■ Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

■ Friday, Nov. 22 from noon to 2 p.m.

■ Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

■ Sunday, Nov. 24 from 1-3 p.m.

■ Monday, Nov. 25 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 410-772-7360 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Volunteers needed:

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Donation bin: A Toys for Tots donation bin is set up inside the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

