NOV. 8 Veterans appreciation dinner: Friday, Nov. 8 from 5-7 p.m. the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly, will host an evening of appreciation and spaghetti dinner for all who have served our country in the military. Sponsored by the Waverly Community House, The First Baptist Church of Abington and Waverly United Methodist Church, the evening is free to the public. Donations for Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc. will be accepted at the door.For information and details regarding the dinner, call Sandra Rees at 570-905-4304.

NOV. 8 and 22 Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, yoga or just enjoy being with others Fridays, Nov. 8 and 22 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 9 Talent show: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, will have its talent show Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the church. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

NOV. 11 Veterans Day ceremony: Monday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. at VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit. The Veterans Day ceremony, inside the post dining room, will be followed by a buffet. All are welcome.

NOV. 12 Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit November’s selection is “Mr. Churchill’s Secretary” by Susan Elia MacNeal. The author for December is Anne Perry.

NOV. 12, 19 and 26

Acrylic Landscape Painting: Earl Lehman will teach techniques, composition, color-mixing and more on Tuesdays: Nov. 12, 19 and 26 at 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $60. Supply list on website. For info, to register or for supply list, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 13 Governor Gifford Pinchot and Grey Towers: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Author Gary Ryman will present his extensive research on Gifford Pinchot, a leader in conservation and wise use of public lands, and Pinchot’s achievements as a government figure. Cost is $5. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.orgNOV. 14

The Art of Assembling Italian Charcuterie: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Chef Paula Lamberton will offer “tips of the trade” and demonstrate how to prepare an Italian Charcuterie board. Cost is $35. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 15 Designer purse bingo: Hosted by Keystone College’s Hospitality Club, fourth annual “Bling Bag Bingo,” a Las Vegas-style designer purse bingo on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-9 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on Keystone’s campus. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $30 at the door and may be purchased on Facebook, Eventbrite, or at keystone.edu/pursebingo orkeystone.edu/purse. VIP tables of 10 are also available. Raffle baskets and 50/50 tickets will be available. Participants bringing one or more canned food item for the Keystone College food pantry will receive one free bingo ticket. Money raised will benefit the Hospitality Club to provide hands-on learning experiences for students.

NOV. 16

Wild For Waterfowl: Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Lackawanna State Park. Join PA Game Commission Wildlife Biologist Molly Giles as she shares her knowledge of interesting birds and the management of waterfowl populations in Pennsylvania and North America. Following the presentation, guests will be invited to go in the field at Lackawanna State Park and neighboring wetlands to identify and observe waterfowl as they migrate through Pennsylvania on their way south. This program is free but registration is required by calling 570-945-7110. Leave your name, phone number, email and how many will be attending in a message.

NOV. 17

Chocolate sale: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, will hold a homemade chocolate candy sale Nov. 17. Orders must be placed by Oct. 27. Candy is $9.50 per pound. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Volunteers needed:

Serving Seniors, Inc. is looking for individuals and groups of all ages to write and send/hand deliver personalized Christmas cards to area nursing and assisted

living/personal care home residents who may not receive a Christmas card this holiday season. Serving Seniors, Inc. has a list of more than 3,000 residents from various long-term care facilities throughout Lackawanna County who would benefit from a holiday greeting. Students of all ages, scout troops, church and civic groups as well as individuals who would like to share this simple yet meaningful gift of holiday giving are invited to participate. For more information, contact Bernadette R. Jones at 570-344-3931 ext. 4 or servsen@epix.net.

Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Donation bin: A Toys for Tots donation bin is set up inside the Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. Donations will be accepted until Dec. 15.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

