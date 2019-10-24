Article Tools Font size – + Share This



OCT. 24

Remaking a Favorite Comfort Food: Health and nutrition expert Victoria Frostini Keisling will show how to prepare a lighter version of chicken Parmesan served with homemade marinara sauce and a light spin on a pasta substitute. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Cost: $35. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Clarks Green Borough meet and greet: Meet and greet and Q & A session with Council and Mayoral incumbents and candidates running for seats in Clarks Green Borough. This forum will be held at the Clarks Summit Borough Building (due to space constraints), second-floor auditorium. Meet and greet begins at 6:30 p.m. The Q&A is at 7-7:45 p.m.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3

Actors Circle presents “Lombardi:” Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time.

Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

Movie Night: at Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, is Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

OCT. 25 Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org

OCT. 26

Spaghetti and meatball dinner: The Auxiliary of VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. Donation is $10 for adults, $4.50 for children. Includes salad and dressert. Takeouts are available. Proceeds benefit the Bob Kromko Scholarship Fund.

Halloween at the firehouse: Chinchilla Hose Co. and South Abington Lions Club will host a Halloween party for children 10 years old or younger Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Chinchilla Hose Company, on Shady Lane Road from 6-8 p.m. There will be activities, games and refreshments, and everything needed for a safe and fun Halloween. Children can get a close-up look at the fire trucks and equipment firefighters use. This is going to be an unusual learning opportunity. Put on your favorite costume and bring a goody bag.

OCT. 27 Introduction to Sour Dough: Home baker, Leanne Mazurick, will walk you through the steps to make a healthy, homemade sour dough bread. Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $25. For more info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org.

OCT. 30 “Remember the Ladies” Tea and Talk: An elegant afternoon High Tea and a talk on the lives of three notable PA women: Nelly Bly, Rachel Carson and Alice Evans. At noon, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost :$5. For info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org

OCT. 31 Spring bulbs: Penn State Master Gardeners will share info about different types of bulbs, how to tell them apart and how to plant, protect and extend the life of many types of bulbs at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon. Cost: $5. For info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org.

NOV. 5 Paper Quilling: Lorri DeCandida will teach a brief history of paper quilling followed by the basics with hands-on techniques Tuesday, Nov. 5 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $15 plus $5 supply cost. For info or to register, GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 6. Ladies Night Out in the Summit: Presented by the Abington Heights Civic League. Nov. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Constantino’s Catering & Events, 1385 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit. Tickets are $20 and include a night of pampering and shopping, welcome mimosa, appetizer station and dessert. There will be vendors, cash bar, wine pull and basket raffle. Tickets can be purchased at Eagle Cleaners on State Street in Clarks Summit, eventbrite.com or from any member of the Abington Heights Civic League.

NOV. 6 and 13

Polymer Clay: Learn how to make a pendant using a pasta machine, beads, pins and pendants in this versatile medium of polymer clay at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Two Wednesdays, Nov. 6 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20 plus $10 supply fee. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 7 and 14

Fused Glass: Michael Swanson will teach the process arranging multiple pieces of glass including cut pieces, frit, stringers into complete artistic design that will be fused into one piece of glass at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on two Thursdays, Nov. 7 and 14 at 6 p.m. Cost: $30 plus $30 supply fee. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 7, 14 and 21 Calligraphy: Touching on the history of calligraphy and uncial script, Mary Sadauckas will show basic strokes, spacing and form to culminate in a finished project at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on three Thursdays: Nov. 7,14 and 21 at 1 p.m. Cost is $30 plus $5 supply fee. For info or to register visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 8 and 22

Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Explore art, music, games, yoga or just enjoy being with others Fridays, Nov. 8 and 22 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

NOV. 9

Talent show: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, will have its talent show Saturday Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the church. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

NOV. 12

Mysteries and Detectives Book Club meeting: The next meeting of the Mysteries and Detectives Book Club will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit November’s selection is “Mr. Churchill’s Secretary” by Susan Elia MacNeal. The author for December is Anne Perry.

NOV. 17 Chocolate sale: Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive, Clarks Summit, will hold a homemade chocolate candy sale Nov. 17. Orders must be placed by Oct. 27. Candy is $9.50 per pound. Call 570-587-3206 for more information.

ONGOING/

REMINDERS

Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at

bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com