UPCOMING

OCT. 17

Osso bucco class: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Learn how to prepare Osso Bucco- pork shank with marrowbone, braised with wine and vegetables over polenta - with Chef Paula Lamberton. Cost: $35. For more information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 18

Meet the Candidates Night: The public is invited to meet the candidates for Clarks Summit Borough Council on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Borough voters may come and share their vision for the community. For more information, visit gatheringPlaceCS.org

OCT. 19

Book and Bake Sale: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dalton Community Library will hold its annual Book and Bake Sale. A large selection of adult and juvenile fiction and nonfiction will be available for purchase. Magazines, paperbacks and recordings also available. Donations for the sale are accepted year-round. Call 570-563-2014 for more information.

Country Craft Fair: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, 1310 Morgan Highway. Featuring more than 45 craft vendors, lunch at The Choir Café, Heavenly Bites Bake Shop and Cookie Walk and a craft class. For more information, call 570-587-2651.

Juanita Chapter #8 Order of the Eastern Star pasta dinner: Saturday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 118 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green. Eat in or take out. $10 for adults; $5 for children.

Create and Shop: Saturday, Oct. 19 at noon at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church during the craft show. Create your own fall-inspired home decor using a chalkboard and chalk paste. Cost is $26 (includes all supplies and entry into the craft show). For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Karen Mirabelli at 570-335-8345.

Pasta dinner: Dalton United Methodist Church Youth Group will host an all-you-can-eat Pasta Dinner, Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at Dalton United Methodist Church, 125 S. Turnpike Road, Dalton. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children 4-10; free for those younger than 4. For more information contact Chandra at 570-591-8259.

Chicken barbecue: East Benton United Methodist Church will have a chicken barbecue to benefit the Calli Memorial Fund (Lymphoma and Leukemia Society) on Saturday, Oct. 19. Takeout only with pickup between 3-5 p.m. at the church, 200 Jordan Hollow Road, Benton Twp. Dinners are $10 and halves are $7. Please call 570-563-2370 for tickets.

OCT. 23

Felt Hat on a Ball: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. Clarks Summit. Emily Rancier will teach how to place wool roving over a play ball, add soap and water and bounce. The wool felts into a hat shape for you to mold and style. Cost: $30 plus a $10 supply cost. For info or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Capitalism and Socialism: Does anyone remember what we are talking about? Politics and economics have always been intertwined, so socialism is the hot topic this election season. Dr. Hal Baillie will discuss what socialism is, how it is so different from capitalism and what either of them has to do with democracy on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at noon at The Gathering Place. Cost: $5. For information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

Tech Tutors: Local high school students will help answer questions about smart phones, iPads and laptops. They will work individually with anyone attending. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.. For more info or to register, visit gatheringplacecs.org.

Narcan presentation: The Lackawanna Recovery Coalition will give away free kits of Narcan nasal spray, the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses, at a community meeting Oct. 23, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove St., Clarks Summit. The meeting, which is part of a series the Coalition is holding throughout Lackawanna County, is free and open to the public. Those who want to receive a free kit of Narcan nasal spray will be required to complete a brief training session.

OCT. 23-30

The Basics of Buddhism:

Wednesdays, Oct. 23 and 30 from 6-8 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Professor Ann Pang-White, Ph.D, will offer an overview of Buddhism, covering basic ideas, including philosophy, religion, history and modern development. Cost: $30. For info or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 24

Remaking a Favorite Comfort Food: Health and nutrition expert Victoria Frostini Keisling will show how to prepare a lighter version of chicken Parmesan served with homemade marinara sauce and a light spin on a pasta substitute. At The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. Cost: $35. For information or to register, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org.

OCT. 24 - NOV. 3

Actors Circle presents “Lombardi:” Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27 and Friday through Sunday. Nov. 1-3 at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general admission, $10 for seniors and $8 for students; Thursday, Oct. 24 tickets are discounted at $8 for general admission and seniors and $6 for students. For tickets, email tickets@actorscircle.com or call 570-342-9707. Reservations are held until 10 minutes to show time. Directed by Clarks Summit resident David Hunisch. The play contains adult language. For more information, visit ActorsCircle.com, or the theater group’s Facebook page.

OCT. 25

Memory Cafe: People with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize with others. Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: free. For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org

Halloween at the Firehouse: Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, Chinchilla, will host Halloween at the Firehouse, Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m. The event is for children 10 and younger and they are encouraged to come in costume.

OCT. 26

Spaghetti and meatball dinner: The Auxiliary of VFW Post 7069, 402 Winola Road, Clarks Summit, will host spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. Donation is $10 for adults, $4.50 for children. Includes salad and dressert. Takeouts are available. Proceeds benefit the Bob Kromko Scholarship Fund.

OCT. 27

Introduction to Sour Dough: Home baker, Leanne Mazurick, will walk you through the steps to make a healthy, homemade sour dough bread. Sunday, Oct. 27, at 1:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost: $25. For more info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org.

OCT. 30

“Remember the Ladies” Tea and Talk: An elegant afternoon High Tea and a talk on the lives of three notable PA women: Nelly Bly, Rachel Carson and Alice Evans. At noon, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Cost :$5. For info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org

OCT. 31

Spring bulbs: Penn State Master Gardeners will share info about different types of bulbs, how to tell them apart and how to plant, protect and extend the life of many types of bulbs at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, on Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon. Cost: $5. For info or to register visit gatheringplacecs.org.

NOV. 6.

Ladies Night Out in the Summit: Presented by the Abington Heights Civic League. Nov. 6 from 6-9 p.m. at Constantino’s Catering & Events, 1385 Lackawanna Trail, Clarks Summit. Tickets are $20 and include a night of pampering and shopping, welcome Mimosa, appetizer station and dessert. There will be vendors, cash bar, wine pull and basket raffle. Tickets can be purchased at Eagle Cleaners on State Street in Clarks Summit, eventbrite.com or from any member of the Abington Heights Civic League.

ONGOING/REMINDERS

Zumba: Zumba with Diane is every Monday and Wednesday 7-8 p.m. at the Chinchilla Fire Company on Shady Lane Road. Classes are $6 each.

Memorial pavers: Memorial pavers to remember veterans both living and deceased, are available for sale at Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069, Clarks Summit. The pavers cost $40 and will be engraved by SPY Stoneworks of Clarks Summit. The memorial walkway, an Eagle Scout project by Chance Vansickle, is directly in front of the post flagpole. Applications, which are in limited supply, may be obtained at the post during business hours. Pavers will be submitted to the engraver on a first come, first served basis.

Community garden volunteers sought: This season’s Waverly Community Garden continues to share fresh produce with local food pantries and other programs. Anyone interested in volunteering to help with the garden can sign up on the its Facebook page at bit.ly/2KzuhBi.

State Rep. Outreach: A staff member from state Rep. Marty Flynn’s office will provide outreach assistance from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of the month, alternating between the Clarks Green Borough Building, 104 N. Abington Road and the South Abington Township Building’s second-floor meeting room, 104 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. Flynn’s staff can help with PennDOT paperwork, LIHEAP winter heating assistance, unemployment compensation, workers’ compensation, PACE/PACENET prescription-drug coverage, unclaimed property searches and any other state-related matter. Call 570-342-4348 for more information.

Contact the Suburban: 570-348-9185; suburbanweekly@timesshamrock.com